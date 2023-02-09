Jubilee Medal recipients February 9, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett, left, received a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal from Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk on Jan. 27. Ebbett was honoured for 32 years of service with the Canadian Armed Forces, a member of the Order of Military Merit, 22 years as president of the High Prairie Legion, and other service as Deputy District Commander and Sergeant-at-Arms for the Alberta – Northwest Territories Command. Ebbett was also honoured as a volunteer when his name was placed on the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame in 2019 and the Town of High Prairie’s Citizens’ Monument in 2011. He also hosts seniors and medically-challenged adults on his hobby farm. The commemorative medal medal was created by the Government of Alberta to mark the 70th anniversary of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne as Queen of Canada. The medal is a tangible way to honour her late majesty for her life of service the Alberta and Canada. High Prairie Legion Sergeant-at-Arms John Paddon, left, received a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal from Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk on Jan. 27. Paddon was honoured for 16 years of service with the Canadian Armed Forces with two tours, 12 years as a member of the High Prairie Legion and serving in various executive positions. He also trains Air Cadets in drills and developed a database of local deceased veterans. He also volunteers for the No Stone Alone program and with the High Prairie Wilderness Camp. The commemorative medal was created by the Government of Alberta to mark the 70th anniversary of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne as Queen of Canada. The medal is a tangible way to honour her late majesty for her life of service to Alberta and Canada. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Peace River Chamber pays tribute to Lovsin family Minister and MLA present Queen’s Jubilee medals to people from the region A-1 Western Wear helps teen compete at World Junior Finals Fire services personnel receive medals