Judge calls man a ‘coward, bully’

H.P. court docket

May 10, 2021

Judge G.W. Paul

A High Prairie man will serve some more time in jail but is eager to get his life back on track.

Ben Christopher McVey, 20, was given a 90-day global sentence after pleading guilty to various charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court May 10.

McVey pleaded guilty to uttering death threats, resisting a peace officer, mischief with damage under $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and one count of failing to comply with release orders.

The young man is eager to get his life on track as he deals with mental issues and drugs, said his lawyer, Harry Jong.

“I will try to stay sober when I get out,” McVey promised court.

“I don’t want to do drugs because it ruins my life.”

Judge G.W. Paul encouraged McVey, who has a criminal record that started when he was 12 years old, to go straight.

“It’s just been a vicious circle you’ve put yourself through,” Judge Paul said.

“The only way to help yourself is to get off drugs.”

McVey will serve probation for 12 months after he is released from jail. During probation, he is banned from using methamphetamine and opioids.

“Stay away from bad drugs,” Judge Paul told McVey.

“Make a plan.”

McVey is also required to complete counseling and treatment for drug and alcohol abuse as directed by his probation officer.

Judge Paul permitted McVey to use cannabis only as his father allows.

McVey’s legal problems began when he made a threatening remark on Feb. 17, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne told court.

His brother told police that McVey threatened to kill him, alleged the Crown.

Three days later, McVey was charged with being at his father’s residence on Feb. 20, 2021 against court order.

“He appeared to be very intoxicated,” the Crown said.

Court heard McVey also tried to kick in a glass patio door.

Five days later on Feb. 25, police responded to a report of a suspicious man in High Prairie, Payne told court. Police found McVey holding a baseball bat and a gym bag that contained several knives.

As a result, McVey was charged with breaching a court order to not possess or own weapons.

Court heard McVey ran away from police before he fell in the snow and was arrested.

In a fourth incident, police responded to a report of an unwanted person in an apartment March 11. McVey damaged a heating unit at Aspen Court in High Prairie.

The fifth incident occurred when McVey resisted police when he pulled away from officers as they took him into custody April 14. McVey was at his father’s residence against a court order.

“He appeared to be under the influence of a substance,” Payne said.

McVey was given 54 days credit for time already served in the Peace River Correctional Centre before his court appearance.



* * * * * * * * *



Nathaniel C. Campiou, of Driftpile, was sentenced to 90 days after pleading guilty to assaulting a peace officer.

However, Campiou was immediately released after he was given credit for time served.

Campiou, who appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre, threatened a Lakeshore Regional Peace Service officer who pulled him over on Highway 2 east of Driftpile on Sept. 10, 2020, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

He was “aggressive” when he came out of the vehicle, she added.

“He began to grab the officer around the throat on the roadside. It put the officer in some danger.”

The officer’s communication radio was disconnected in the altercation before witnesses helped the officer.

“Two bystanders stepped in and intervened,” Payne said.

Court heard Campiou didn’t remember everything about the incident because he was intoxicated at the time, said his lawyer, Harry Jong.

“He was trying a drug [meth] for the first time,” Jong added.

Campiou told court he has learned his lesson.

“He says he’s not going to do meth anymore and stay away from the people involved with it,” Jong said.

Judge G.W. Paul advised Campiou about his actions.

“You let that horrible, horrible drug in your life and this is what happened,” he said.

Campiou was also fined $700, plus a victim fine surcharge of $210, after pleading guilty to resisting a peace officer during another incident Dec. 10, 2020.

The incident began when Lakeshore police responded to a 911 hang-up call from a Driftpile home.

At first, Campiou refused to go with officers into the police vehicle. He then pulled away when officers tried to handcuff him.

“Police had to take him into custody by force,” Payne said.

On another charge, Campiou was sentenced to 30 days in jail for failing to appear in court for a trial but, again, given credit for time served.

His final legal matter was a guilty plea to failing to appear in court on a docket day. He was fined $200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $60.



* * * * * * * * *



Mason Allen Beaudry, 27, of Peace River, was sentenced to 60 days after pleading guilty to assault.

“This is domestic violence, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada told court.

Abunada alleged Beaudry hit a female after he refused to leave her High Prairie home Aug. 20, 2020.

“He punched her in the face,” she said.

The victim was also bleeding, she added.

Judge G.W. Paul had harsh words for Beaudry during sentencing.

“You’re a coward and a bully,” Judge Paul said.

Beaudry was set free after it was deemed time served in prison while awaiting his court appearance was sufficient.

In another matter, Beaudry was also sentenced to 21 days, also with full credit for time served, for failing to comply with an undertaking.

Beaudry was charged with being in contact with the same female while on an order to have no contact with her.