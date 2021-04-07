Judge describes incident as ‘home invasion’

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young woman from Gift Lake was sentenced on several charges related to an incident that the judge describes as similar to a home invasion.



Hailee R. Laliberte, 21, was handed a global sentence of probation for 12 months after pleading guilty to assault with a weapon, forcible entry, and failing to comply with an undertaking when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 29.



“This is so dangerously close to a home invasion where people go to jail for a long time,” Judge B.R. Hougestol said during sentencing.



Court heard Laliberte was one of two females dressed in black covering their heads who forcibly entered a home on Feb. 20, 2020 and attacked a female who was asleep, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law.



“She stabbed the female multiple times in the back with an exacto knife,” she said.



The victim was then dragged outside the home and hit on the side of her head with a barbecue brush that left a “big gash”, Kachroo added.



Crown told court the victim’s 12-year-old son was present.



Laliberte breached a court order to have no contact with the victim when the incident occurred.



She was also sentenced to probation for 12 months for two counts of assault for another similar incident with the same victim.



Laliberte assaulted the same female victim and his 12-year-old son Feb. 15, 2020 at a home in Gift Lake, the Crown submitted.



No details of the assault were stated in court.



Probation will be served concurrent.



The Crown said Laliberte had no previous criminal record.



Laliberte was ordered to have no contact with the victim and is on a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. She was banned from unrestricted firearms for 10 years and restricted firearms for life.



Laliberte is also required to provide a DNA sample.