Judge imposes higher insurance fines

H.P. court docket

July 6, 2020

Judge D.R. Shynkar

Fines for driving a vehicle without insurance are on the rise as one man found in High Prairie provincial court.

Dion Robert Davis was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance when he appeared in court July 6.

“The fine has increased,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

Previously, the fine was $2,875.

The increase was announced before the coronavirus pandemic closed court in March and became effective as courts reopened to regular proceedings July 6.



– – – – – – –



Ernest George Laboucan, 46, was fined $2,000, plus a $600 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle while suspended.

Court heard Laboucan was stopped by Lakeshore Regional Police Service on Highway 2 on March 10 in a traffic stop, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“The vehicle did not have an interlock ignition device,” Eta-Ndu says.

Laboucan was suspended from driving at the time after being convicted of driving with a blood alcohol content of over 80 mg.

Drivers who receive an impaired driving suspension may be eligible or required to participate in an ignition interlock program to continue driving.



– – – – – – –



Joseph Peter Yellowknee was fined a total of $500 after pleading guilty to three counts of failing to comply with release.

He was fined $300 for failing to report to his bail supervisor in Slave Lake, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

Yellowknee was then fined $100 each for sitting in a vehicle driver’s seat while prohibited and for being inside a vehicle without the registered owner.

Both incidents occurred when Yellowknee was one of several people inside a van in Slave Lake on July 1 around 1:07 a.m., Eta-Ndu said.

“They were using the van as a shelter from the rain,” he added.



– – – – – – –



Tyler James Halcrow was fined $233 for failing to produce his vehicle operator’s licence and $167 for speeding.

He pleaded guilty to driving 120 km/h in a zone of 100 km/h, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.



– – – – – – –



Provincial courts increased in-person docket days and hearings July 6.

Court matters were reduced in mid-March after the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

All persons entering a courthouse in Alberta shall be required to wear a face mask while in any public area of the courthouse.

Masks are available at the courthouse.

Social distancing is enforced and a limited number of people are allowed in the lobby and the courtroom to ensure the health and safety of the public.