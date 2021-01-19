Judge issues stern warning

Police will now be on the lookout for known drug dealer

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man will spend almost three more years being bars for his involvement in the drug trade.



Brennan L. Cunningham, 25, was handed a global sentence of 40 months in jail after pleading guilty to several drug trafficking charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 11.



Cunningham pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime and for failing to appear in court.



During sentencing, Judge G.W. Paul told Cunningham he is now on the radar of police authorities for his criminal activity.



“You can’t expect to go undetected because they know who you are,” he said.



“His record shows he is involved in the drug culture.”



After hearing evidence, Judge Paul gave Cunningham credit for pleading guilty.



“Entries of guilty pleas is helpful to the justice system,” Judge Paul noted.



“Our justice system is burdened to the max.”



If the matters involving Cunningham had proceeded to trial, it could have taken several weeks, said Cunningham’s lawyer, Paul Moreau.



Judge Paul accepted the joint submission of Moreau and federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy.



“This is a joint submission in the truest sense,” Moreau said.



Court heard police found 74 grams of cocaine in the console of Cunningham’s vehicle and $755 cash after he was stopped Sept. 20, 2020 by High Prairie RCMP, McCoy said.



Cunningham was also stopped Sept. 14, 2019 by St. Albert RCMP who found $2,410 cash, 27 grams of crack cocaine and 23 marijuana roaches in the vehicle, McCoy told court.



On a third occasion, police found 21 grams of methamphetamine and seven grams of crack cocaine inside the vehicle after Cunningham was stopped July 20, 2020 by Lakeshore Regional Police Service, McCoy added.



Lakeshore officers also uncovered 5.8 grams of methamphetamine and meth pipes inside the vehicle of Cunningham on April 8, 2020.



“Mr. Cunningham was slumped in the driver’s seat and did not respond when officers knocked on the driver’s window,” McCoy said.



From Red Earth Creek on Aug. 6, 2020, RCMP on patrol stopped Cunningham and found 17.5 grams of crack cocaine and $4,945 in cash inside the vehicle, McCoy submitted.



As part of sentencing, Cunningham was ordered to provide a DNA sample to police. He was also banned from using and owning unrestricted and unprohibited firearms and ammunition for 10 years after his release from custody, and restricted and prohibited firearms and ammunition for life.



Cunningham was given credit for six months already in custody before entering guilty pleas.