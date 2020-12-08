Judge reprimands girl

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Driftpile teenager was given a reprimand and was free to go after pleading guilty Nov. 30 in High Prairie youth court to mischief.



Youth court heard somewhat bizarre circumstances in the matter, before the accused was scolded by Judge D.R. Shynkar.



“Off you go,” he told the girl, 15.



“You may have had a good reason to be mad at your mother but you have to express it another way,” he added.



The charge against the girl arose on Sept. 15 when the girl became drunk and broke a window, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told youth court.



Eta-Ndu told youth court the girl had no criminal record and asked Judge Shynkar to consider a reprimand as punishment.



Harry Jong appeared with the girl as duty counsel.



“She was mad at her mother,” said Jong, adding her mom told some people “to beat her up.” The window she broke belonged to her mother.



The girl is now taking schooling online and living with her grandmother.



The name of the girl cannot be published due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.