Jump and Jam fun August 23, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Northern Sunrise County's annual Jump and Jam was held on Saturday, Aug 13. at Cecil Thompson Park. Lefties Was Right performed at the Jump and Jam. Bouncy castles at the event Corinna Williams gets a glitter tattoo Griffin Woloschuk, Adelie Gagnon and Kenzy Thomas play in the bouncy house. Kenzy Thomas plays in the foam pit at the event. The foam pit was a major attraction for all the little ones throughout the day. County employees Alicia Surman, Cindy Millar, and Amber Houle playing in the foam pit before kids arrived. Alexander, age 2 1/2, getting a spider glitter tattoo done by Alicia Surman. Northern Sunrise County Deputy Reeve Corinna Williams wearing her "other" hat of beekeeper and owner of MCW Apiaries at the event, displaying many of the different food products they make. Farmer's Restaurant owner Shannon Gadsby (left) provided nourishment and refreshments for Jump and Jam visitors.