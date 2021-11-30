Just for art’s sake! November 30, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Cherry Millo’s intricate trees invite us into her monochromatic, acrylic painting done in her Art 10, Grade 10 classs.Alna Dippenaar, a student in Art 10 and Photography, praises the act of reading in her study of F-stop/aperture using a DSRL camera and a laptop for the text feature.Cherry Millo, a student in Art 10, Grade 10, uses pencil crayon to create an abstract image focusing on shape and complimentary colour that seems to realistically portray one of those deer we so often see along the highway at night.Grade 10 student Lester Calaheseon studies abstract art focusing on shape and colour to create a very unique giraffe.Kevin Bruneau, a student in Grade 11 and Photography, teaches us to open our eyes and focus on the little things around us, while applying effective F-stop/aperture settings on his DSRL camera.Dara Mearon, a student in Art 20, Grade 12, draws us into the depths of the forest, but gives us a ray of light into her monochromatic, acrylic painting.Lester Calaheson creates a stunning monochromatic, pencil crayon backdrop for his letter “L” in his Art 10, Grade 10 project.Do we have a blossoming tattoo artist? Shae Odegaard’s independent, Art 20, Grade 12, pencil study would have us believe so!Kierra Supernault, a student in Art 20, Grade 12, created a monochromatic painting including a fascinating plant border and lone turtle.Keegan Gauchier quotes a famous pop star in his Grade 10, Photography project involving low F-stop/aperture to focus on close subjects.Kierra Supernault, a student in Grade 11, uses her F-stop/aperture feature on her DSRL camera to blur the background and focus on intricate branches in her Photography assignment.High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art and Photography students are back to doing “art for art’s sake” after busily competing in logo and poster contests. It seems students are perfectly content to be painting, drawing and taking photos for that reason. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Rapid testing program at PRSD PRSD explores alternative education Red Wings keep on rolling Too many mistakes, laments Pioneers’ coach