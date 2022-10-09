Just for you! October 8, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, left, was given an Every Child matters orange T-shirt Sept. 27 at council’s meeting by High Prairie Native Friendship Centre executive director Carol Hanlon. Hanlon attended the meeting to update council on the centre’s re-opening and membership drive, and recognized the efforts of Councillor Sacha Martens for serving on the centre’s advisory committee. She then extended a personal invitation to council and staff to attend National Day for Truth and Reconciliation activities Sept. 30. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Train nurses at home, says county McKennan named HP’s new CAO HP Museum opens special wing 10 years & counting!