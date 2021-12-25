Just in time for Christmas!

The Buchanan Family Foundation donated $23,420.68 to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council on Dec. 13. CRC executive director Lindsay Davies, left, accepts the cheque from Donna Buchanan. Funds support the CRC Children’s Centre Charity Services, High Prairie Santa’s Little Helpers and nutritional supports programs.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Christmas arrived early for the food bank and a children’s organization in High Prairie.

The Buchanan Family Foundation presented cheques of $30,000 to the High Prairie and District Food Bank and $23,420.68 to the High Prairie and District Children’s Council on Dec. 13.

Kim Dumont, food bank co-ordinator, says the donation will go a long way to keep shelves full of food and other necessities to meet the growing demand for food hampers.

“We thank the Buchanan family for their generous donation,” Dumont says.

“We haven’t had a fundraiser for two years and any donation we receive helps us in many ways.”

CRC executive director Lindsay Davies is also grateful.

“The donation is greatly appreciated as so many children, youth, adults, seniors, and families are struggling as they face increased adversity and food scarcity,” Davies says.

“The CRC commends the Buchanan family for their generosity to help those in need and the family’s leadership in community development.”

Davies says the funds support the CRC Children’s Centre Charity Services, High Prairie Santa’s Little Helpers and nutritional supports programs.

Funds will be used directly to provide Christmas food vouchers, toys and gifts for children and youth and monthly Good Food Boxes.