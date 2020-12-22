Just in time for Christmas!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Tolko Industries Ltd. has contributed to the Northern Lakes College High Prairie Campus campaign, the company announced Dec. 16.



The gift consists of a cash contribution of $17,000, in addition to an in-kind contribution of oriented strand board [OSB].



In recognition of the gift, a space dedicated to e-learning will be named the Tolko ELearning Suite in the new campus.



“Northern Lakes College is grateful for the support of Tolko Industries Ltd.,” says president and CEO Glenn Mitchell.



“This generous donation will assist the college in ensuring we can continue to successfully support the learning needs of our students in the High Prairie region.”



He adds Tolko has been a strong supporter and partner to NLC over many years and he is excited to see the partnership continue.



Tolko’s vice president of strand based business, Jim Baskerville, says Tolko is proud to invest in the communities where they live and work.



“Northern Lakes College plays an important role in High Prairie, and we’re happy to donate to an organization that provides opportunities for education and strengthens the community.”



The $24 million project is funded by the Government of Alberta’s investment of $21.6 million, along with $2.4 million committed by corporate donors, community members, and NLC.