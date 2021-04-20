H.P. court docket

April 12, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A provincial court judge told a Gift Lake man to surrender to police when arrested.

Richard West Anderson was fined a total of $1,050 for three charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 12.

He was fined $500 for resisting a peace officer, $300 for failing to comply with release orders and $250 for another count of failing to comply with a release order.

Anderson resisted police when High Prairie RCMP apprehended him in High Prairie on May 1, 2020, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada says.

“He was on outstanding warrants,” Abunada says.

Anderson was first seen by police at the Burger Baron before he ran and was apprehended at St. Andrew’s School.

“Just let yourself be arrested,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.

Anderson failed to report to a probation officer twice for two breaches.

He also breached a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Anderson did not present himself at the door to police, the Crown says.

The judge sentenced Anderson after the Crown and lawyer Derek Renzini presented a joint submission.



* * * * * * *



Brayden Lee Bellerose, 27, was handed a global sentence of 17 days for two counts of breaching a protection order, shoplifting under $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, two counts of failing to comply with release orders, failing to comply with probation and breach probation.

He was given credit for time served in custody.

Bellerose was also fined $200 each for failing to comply with an undertaking, failing to comply with release orders and two counts each for failing to appear in court.

Bellerose was further fined $100 for mischief and obstruction, two counts of failing to comply with release orders, $75 for failing to appear in court and $50 for failing to appear in court.

Judge D.R. Shynkar handed down the sentence as he considered Bellerose has cognitive difficulties as explained by defence lawyer Derek Renzini.

“The best way to deal with this is to treat him as a much younger person,” Shynkar says.

“He needs support and he needs to face the consequences.”

Shynkar supported a joint submission from the lawyer and the Crown.

Renzini says Bellerose has loving supports.

“He has very supportive parents,” Renzini says.

Bellerose was twice at the home of a named female under a protection order in May 2020, the Crown says.

Bellerose also took a bottle of Vodka without paying at the Liquor Depot in High Prairie on May 31, 2020.

The incident was recorded on surveillance video.

He was charged with the mischief for in incident where he pulled down his pants in front of some people.

Bellerose was ordered to leave the home before the incident, Abunada says.

Other breaches included breaking orders to not be in contact or communication with a named female and not be intoxicated in public.

Bellerose also breached order for a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

He also failed to complete counseling and treatment in a probation order.



* * * * * * *



Gary Vincent Cardinal, 34, of Trout Lake, was sentenced to probation for 12 months for assault and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He assaulted a woman in a Red Earth home on July 17, 2020, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada says.

“He slapped her in the face five times with an open hand,” Abunada says.

They were arguing after he was asked to leave and she locked him out of the house.

For the other charge, Cardinal was with the same female on Nov. 8, 2020 when police stopped a vehicle on Highway 88.

He breached an order to have no contact or communication with her, the Crown says.

Judge D.R. Shynkar supported a joint submission from the Crown and the defence lawyer Kirsty Broadhead.

“There are drug and alcohol abuse concerns,” Broadhead says.

Under probation, Cardinal must complete treatment and counselling for substance abuse, abstain from consuming alcohol and illegal drugs and banned from being in the presence of the victim.



* * * * * * *



Erica Melanie Calliou, 20, was fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, for failing to comply with probation.

She breached a probation order to have no contact with a person, Crown prosecutor Nahu Abunada says.

The court also learned the matter was a domestic situation.



* * * * * * *



Blaine E. Cunningham was fined $3,000 for driving a vehicle without insurance.

“He took his son’s truck and thought it had insurance, but it did not,” duty counsel Harry Jong says.



* * * * * * *



Kevin Troy Gordon was fined $329, including a victim fine surcharge, for speeding.

He was travelling 154 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone, Crown prosecutor Nahu Abunada says.

Gordon was charged for driving more than 50 km/hour over the speed limit, which would have been a fine of $500, the Crown says.

However, the Crown lowered the charge to simple speeding.



* * * * * * *



Derrick Keith Laboucan was fined $233 for not providing his vehicle insurance information to peace officers upon request.



* * * * * * *



Travis J. Sutherland was fined $200 for failing to comply with release orders.

He failed to report to a probation officer as ordered, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada says.