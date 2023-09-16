An Old-Time Country Fair was relived in High Prairie Sept. 9 at the High Prairie Legion Hall as part of Alberta Culture Days. It was just like the good old days, featuring a bench show of locally-grown produce, baking, sewing, and arts and crafts. The event was hosted by the High Prairie and District Museum Society and co-hosted by the High Prairie and District Garden Club. About 150 entries were in the bench show, museum executive director Darlene Adams says. People of all ages enjoyed the event that also included old-time fair games like the fish pond, bean bag toss, ring toss, knock down the can and much more. People also enjoyed samples of fair food like cotton candy, sno cones, and popcorn.

Healthy produce was featured in the bench show. Left-right, are Damon Barber and William Clarkson perusing some entries.

Home baking products were popular in the bench show. Left-right, are museum board vice-president Helen Henderson, president Linda Koesveld, Town of High Prairie representative Councillor Donna Deynaka and secretary Judy Chalmers. Behind is museum executive director Darlene Adams.

Flowers were adorable at the fair. Left-right, are Jean Starko, of High Prairie, granddaughter Mandi MacNeil, of McLennan and great-granddaughter Bree MacNeil, 2.

Rixi MacNeil, 7, left, and her brother Braxty MacNeil, 9, both of McLennan, smile with their faces painted.

Hannah Vance, 15, left, and Jennifer Gray, 16, enjoy free cotton candy at the High Prairie Old-Time Country Fair.

Three generations enjoy the children’s crafts in the bench show. Left-right, are Lauren Sinclair, daughter Annie Williscroft, 3, and mother Nola Sinclair.

Various preservatives, canned goods and wine were featured in the bench show. Left-right, are Ed and Helen Kozie, admiring the entries.