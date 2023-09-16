An Old-Time Country Fair was relived in High Prairie Sept. 9 at the High Prairie Legion Hall as part of Alberta Culture Days. It was just like the good old days, featuring a bench show of locally-grown produce, baking, sewing, and arts and crafts. The event was hosted by the High Prairie and District Museum Society and co-hosted by the High Prairie and District Garden Club. About 150 entries were in the bench show, museum executive director Darlene Adams says. People of all ages enjoyed the event that also included old-time fair games like the fish pond, bean bag toss, ring toss, knock down the can and much more. People also enjoyed samples of fair food like cotton candy, sno cones, and popcorn.