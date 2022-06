High Prairie Elementary School students learned inline skating skills during the week of May 30 to June l. All students from kindergarten to Grade 6 were giving the opportunity to learn to inline skate presented by Alien Inline. More than $5,000 was pledged in the school’s spell-a-thon for lessons on inline skating, principal Kim Corless says.

Three boys in Grade 4D inline skate during lessons. Left-right, are Evan Hicks, Oliver Fors and Bradley Robinson. Grade 6M girls skate together. Left-right, are Kelly Cunningham, Elli Herben and Eliza Sampson- Webber.