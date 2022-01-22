Kapawe’no signs fire service agreement

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has finalized an agreement to provide fire protection services to Kapawe’no First Nation on the western boundary of Grouard.

At its regular meeting Dec. 8, council approved a fire service agreement with Kapawe’no.

“It’s a big milestone,” Reeve Robert Nygaard says.

“We’ve been trying to get fire service agreements with First Nations and Metis Settlements [with] the County for a long time and it’s something we’ll continue to work on.”

He understands the value of an agreement as a firefighter for Big Lakes County Fire Services for 17 years in the Faust district, the first 15 years as deputy chief.

Peavine Metis Settlement was the first with a fire service agreement, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“It helps with liability,” Hawken says.

“In July 2021, Big Lakes and Kapawe’no had our first meeting about creating a fire service agreement.”

The main discussion was about different payment options, whether it be a lump sum, capital contributions like a fire truck, or pay on an incident-by-incident basis.

Kapawe’no decided to pay on an incident-by-incident basis.

Fees will reflect the Alberta Transportation rates of reimbursement for fire departments, Hawken says.

Kapawe’no Chief Sydney Halcrow discussed the agreement as a delegation at the meeting.

“We will pay it on the call,” says Halcrow, who signed the agreement Dec. 8.

He says Kapewe’no is also willing to provide a fire truck.

“We have in our capital plan funds for a fire truck,” Halcrow says.

“We can always expand.”

Hawken says before the agreement, the Grouard fire district has responded to fire calls in Kapawe’no.

The agreement outlines:

-A 10-year term with an annual review.

-The level of service Big Lakes provides and the areas of Kapawe’no the agreement covers.

-Responsibilities of both parties.

-Mutual training opportunities.

-Communication protocol.