Kemp Honey wins Best Overall Entry at parade

Another truly spectacular High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade wound its way through the streets north of Highway 2 Aug. 2. It was difficult to estimate the crowd as the parade started at the Peavine Inn & Suites in the east end and ended near Tomato Boy, but conservatively a few thousand watched several dozen entries drive by. Judges for prizes were Frank Pratt and Nona Elliott. Parade sponsor was Peavine Inn & Suites and organized by the High Prairie Fire Department.

High Prairie Elks

Pro Rodeo Parade Winners

Grand Champion – Best Parade Entry – Kemp Honey – $500

Second Best Overall Parade Entry – East Prairie – $250

Third Best Overall Parade Entry – High Prairie Red Wings – $100

Best Children’s Entry – High Prairie Dolphins – $50

Classic Cars – First – Roy Ransbottom – $200

Classic Cars – Second – Art Anderson – $100

Classic Cars – Third – Leslie Deucha -r $50

Best Cultural and Traditional Entry – Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council – $500

Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council won first place in Best Cultural and Traditional Entry at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade Aug. 2 and it is not difficult to see why. Left-right are Lubicon Lake Band Chief Billy-Joe Laboucan, Woodland Cree First Nation Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom and Whitefish Lake First Nation Chief Albert Thunder. Sitting and wearing the white cowboy hat is Peerless Lake/Trout First Nation Chief Gladys Okemow. Not seen on the other side of the float is Treaty 8 Grand Chief Arthur Noskey.

Big Lakes County Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt, left, and communications coordinator Bronte Collett handed out frisbees.

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk [driving] rides in style, accompanied by legislative clerk Callie Noskey. Kapawe’no First Nation took another opportunity to remind everyone of those who survived and those lost at residential schools. East Prairie Metis Settlement’s float was comprised of several dinosaurs which delighted children and youth. In the dinosaur costume is Jarret Gray. On the right is Kale Patenaude Big Lakes County Fire Services had several of its departments and trucks enter the parade. Above, Sparky the Fire Dog rides with Danielel Fortier. Pioneer Home Hardware had its mascot ride on its float. Above, Handy [appropriate name for the mascot!] waves to the audience. Waving on top of the High Prairie Fire Department truck is Aiden Caron. Below, left-right, are Bennett Strebchuk and Pyper Martinson.

Peavine Inn & Suites stepped forward this year as parade sponsor and entered a float. Above, housekeeping worker Kelly Nanooch waves to the audience. Several small businesses promoted their services and products. One was Kokum Lee’s Ice Cream Shack. Above, granddaughter Gabby Dumont rides in the passenger’s seat while owner Doreen Willier [not shown] drives. The daughter of High Prairie Fountain Tire owner Jeff Copeland, Hannah Copeland, handed out candy to happy children near the swimming pool. Martin Deerline service technician Wickus Van der Vyver drives a classic 1939 John Deere Model B tractor. Nothing runs like a Deere! The High Prairie Red Wings proudly display the championship trophy to the audience. Left-right are Jonas Smith and Keaton Auger. Almost as long as the rodeo has been held, rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk has been part of it! Well, not quite that long!

Dolphins, everywhere, and why not? The High Prairie Dolphins were well-represented in their entry. Several club members rode or walked the route. Sitting near the back is coach Larkin Stokes.

High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade marshals Dr. Robin Laughlin and his wife, Vivien, ride first-class in a carriage.

Kemp Honey won Grand Champion – Best Overall Parade Entry in the parade for their “bee” train! Left-right are owner Roger Kemp, Zoe Kemp and her child, Lucas Kemp, Faith Bruneau in the bee suit, and Kevin Kemp.

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council’s executive director, Meghan Payne, rides along with her nieces Hadley Zahacy, left, and Averi Payne, centre. Notice the fish for the water preservation and cowboy hats for rodeo!

As spectacular as always, police lead the parade in red serge. Left-right are High Prairie RCMP members Cpl. S. Choo, Const. B. Meters, Const. A. Isaac, Const. T. Bullied and Lakeshore Regional Police member Const. L. Moore.

High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge resident Francois Dube rides in a colourful entry, complete with an umbrella to keep her dry! Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn borrowed a horse from a local resident and donned a cowboy hat in true parade spirit. Big Lakes County deputy reeve Jim Zabolotniuk, left, and Reeve Robert Nygaard greet visitors along the parade route. East Prairie Metis Settlement youth Rhiannon Gray, left, and Terra L’Hirondelle proudly carry the Settlement’s banner.

A-1 Western Wear Tack & Gifts has entered the parade for many years. Instead of riding a horse this year, A-1 decided to decorate a vehicle.

The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Wranglers added a bit of western flavour to the parade. The immaculately-dressed Wranglers perform at the grand entry each year. Their precision riding is enjoyed and appreciated by all!