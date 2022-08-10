Kemp Honey wins Best Overall Entry at parade

Another truly spectacular High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade wound its way through the streets north of Highway 2 Aug. 2. It was difficult to estimate the crowd as the parade started at the Peavine Inn & Suites in the east end and ended near Tomato Boy, but conservatively a few thousand watched several dozen entries drive by. Judges for prizes were Frank Pratt and Nona Elliott. Parade sponsor was Peavine Inn & Suites and organized by the High Prairie Fire Department.
High Prairie Elks
Pro Rodeo Parade Winners
[Sponsored by Peavine Inn & Suites]
Grand Champion – Best Parade Entry – Kemp Honey – $500
Second Best Overall Parade Entry – East Prairie – $250
Third Best Overall Parade Entry – High Prairie Red Wings – $100
Best Children’s Entry – High Prairie Dolphins – $50
Classic Cars – First – Roy Ransbottom – $200
Classic Cars – Second – Art Anderson – $100
Classic Cars – Third – Leslie Deucha -r $50
Best Cultural and Traditional Entry – Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council – $500