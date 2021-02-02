Kids Can Catch proceeds Feb. 13-15

Three generations of the Cunningham family from Joussard enjoy a day on the frozen lake at the 2019 Kids Can Catch Ice Fishing Festival on Lesser Slave Lake. Left-right, are Shanda Cunningham, Marley Cunningham, 6, Vincent Cunningham, grandfather Wayne Cunningham, and Boston Cunningham, 4.

Families can enter contest to win 1 of 20 family ice fishing kits

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several families have an opportunity to share a free experience of ice fishing on Lesser Slave Lake on the weekend of Feb. 13-15.



The Lesser Slave Watershed Council is giving away 20 family ice fishing kits with all the basics, not including an auger and fishing licence.



Restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the watershed council to revise its fourth annual Kids Can Catch Ice Fishing Festival planned for Joussard on the Family Day weekend during Alberta’s Free Fishing Weekend.



“All we’re asking for is a few sentences about your family, how you spend your winters, what makes you love your lake and the big plans you have if you’re selected as one of the fortunate families to get one of the kits,” watershed co-ordinator Alyssa Belanger says.



“Our goal is to have all 20 kits picked up or delivered to families in the region before the weekend as it is one of several free fishing weekends in Alberta where no fishing licences are required.”



Families are invited to e-mail their entries to [email protected], or message the Lesser Slave Watershed Council on Facebook.



“Make sure you include a photo of your family so we can share with all our amazing neighbours your plans to get outside this winter and explore your watershed,” Belanger says.



The annual Kids Can Catch Ice Fishing Day is usually held the Saturday of the long weekend with support from the Alberta Conservation Association.



All fishing regulations still apply and families who participate are doing so at their own risk.



“Our goal is to provide an opportunity for families to get out and enjoy ice fishing on Lesser Slave Lake on Alberta’s free fishing weekend,” executive director Meghan Payne says.



About 170 people participated at a very different type of event last year with the same goals.



Many community organizations from the High Prairie region participate in the full-scale event that features a variety of activities, demonstrations in the Joussard Community Hall along with fishing and a bonfire on the lake.



The festival has become a popular event in the region through word of mouth and local media in High Prairie and Slave Lake, Belanger says.



“We plan to continue offering some version of this event for as many years as possible,” Belanger says.



“With the long, cold winters we have here, it’s important to be able to bring the community together in some way.”



For more information, phone the LSWC office at [780] 523-9800 or e-mail Kate Lovsin, who will soon become the acting watershed co-ordinator, at [email protected]