Kids Can Catch set for Widewater

Three generations of the Cunningham family from Joussard enjoyed a day on the frozen lake at the 2019 Kids Can Catch Ice Fishing Festival on Lesser Slave Lake hosted by the Lesser Slave Watershed Council. Left-right, are Shanda Cunningham, Marley Cunningham, 6, Vincent Cunningham, grandfather Wayne Cunningham, and Boston Cunningham, 4.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Family fun and fishing on the frozen pond is scheduled at Widewater on the Family Day weekend, Feb. 19-21.

A full day of activities for the Kids Can Catch is being planned by the Lesser Slave Watershed Council at the Widewater Community Complex, says LSWC watershed co-ordinator Kate Lovsin.

“The LSWC has been invited to join the inaugural Slave Lake All-In winter event,” Lovsin says.

“We intend to hold our annual Kids Can Catch in conjunction with that event.”

Plans are underway.

“As we are working with new organizations this year, we have yet to iron out many of the details,” Lovsin says.

More details are expected in the coming weeks.

The family ice fishing event coincides with Alberta’s Free Fishing Weekend with support from the Alberta Conservation Association.

“Our goal is to provide an opportunity for families to get out and enjoy ice fishing on Lesser Slave Lake on Alberta’s free fishing weekend,” LSWC executive director Meghan Payne says.

For the past four years, the LSWC held the event in Joussard, although it was revised last year to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Based at the Joussard Community Hall, the LSWC hosted a variety of activities that started with a pancake breakfast. LSWC leaders then presented ice safety, sport and fishing regulations and demonstrated fish handling before moving on to the ice.

On the lake, people could keep warm by a bonfire or in one of several ice fishing shacks and tents that were available.

Inside, fun activities and displays were presented by various organizations, including Lesser Slave Forest Education Society and the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

Volunteers from the Big Lakes County Fire Services and the Joussard Community Association assisted to drill holes, help bait hooks and get everyone set up for a successful catch.

About 120 people attended the event 2019.

Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and pack lawn chairs for the event.

For more information, visit the website at www.lswc.ca, email lovsin at [email protected] or phone [780] 523-9800.