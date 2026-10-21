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Kimiwan Health providing expert foot, lower limb care

by | Oct 21, 2026 | News

Kimiwan Health Foot and Lower Limb Clinic is now open in McLennan and accepting new patients. Licensed Practical Nurse and Kimiwan Health owner Julie Maure says she is ready to provide foot and lower limb care to patients.

A new business in McLennan is ready to help people with foot and lower limb issues walk without pain.

Kimiwan Health Foot and Lower Limb Clinic is a private-pay nursing clinic that has been founded to provide care focused on foot health, lower limb care, circulation, wound care, and prevention of complications related to diabetes, poor circulation, pressure injuries, and other foot conditions.

Licensed Practical Nurse and Kimiwan owner and founder Julie Maure was proud to open her doors at 205 1 Street NE in McLennan to help provide a critical service.

“It’s more than foot care, it’s foot and limb care that I provide,” says Maure.

“Anything to do with the knee down and if it’s too advanced for me, I will refer you back to your doctor or a specialist.”

Maure explains the first visit will require a full intake, assessment and care planning visit. She adds it is a very extensive appointment, taking nearly two hours to complete.

“We go everything at that appointment,” she explains. “We start in my office and go over your entire health history, your lifestyle, your diet, medications and other things so I can get a whole picture of you as the patient.”

Maure says all lifestyle and medical history plays into what treatment may be required at her clinic. She says back pain, allergies, or any other conditions can play into the issues that people are experiencing. She adds a complete diagnosis of the individual is necessary to get a clear picture of what may be impacting their body and causing the issues or pain.

“After we go over the health history we start talking about their concerns,” says Maure.

“Whether it’s joint pain, mobility issues, if they’re having heel pain. I hear my patients out and they tell me everything that’s going on with them with their physical and mental health. I factor that all into the care that I am going to provide them.”

Maure says if she knows the patient is leading a healthy lifestyle or maybe more sedentary, everything will factor into her ability to create a care plan for the patient and the education she can provide to them.

After the assessment, Maure will bring the person into either the foot care room or the wound care room to address the concern addressed during the initial assessment phase.

“I’ll take a look at their feet and their legs and take a full assessment, looking at the circulation and protective sensation of the feet,” says Maure.

“You can tell a lot about someone by looking at their foot.”

Maure says she does a very in-depth assessment of the skin, nails, and other factors to identify what treatment plan is required to help the patient. By doing a complete assessment she is often able to provide a treatment plan and provide education on what can be done to improve the condition.

Maure chose to open her clinic because after some funding cuts occurred, foot and lower limb care was not readily available in the region, and she saw a need for the private clinic to be open so that people would have access to the care they required.

“Anyone with problems who are having pains or a recurring issue should come for an appointment,” Maure suggests.

“I have a lot of patients who come in that don’t realize their shoes are too tight and that could be causing the issues they are facing.”

Maure says a visit could also help to provide preventive care to people who would like their legs and limbs to be assessed to ensure they are doing things correctly. She adds feet can affect everything.

Among her many care treatments, Maure provides comprehensive foot care, wound care, ingrown nail correction, plantar wart treatment, lower limb assessment, custom toe offloading devices, nail bracing for in-grown toenails, and insole fitting and modification.

Maure says care may be appropriate for diabetics, poor circulation or venous insufficiency, neuropathy or reduced sensation, foot or lower-limb wounds, thick, fungal, ingrown or curved nails, corns, calluses, or heavy hard-skin buildup, hammertoes, claw toes, bunions or crowded toes, pressure areas, foot pain, or skin breakdown, complications with cutting one’s own toenails, or use of blood thinners.

Kimiwan Health is now open on Sundays and Mondays, patients must call to book an appointment.

Maure works during the week at medical clinics as an LPN, so she chose to open on one weekend day to provide more flexibility for people who require assistance. She is hoping to extend her office hours to full-time in the future.

Interested patients can call and leave a message for Maure at (780) 324-0177.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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