King promoted to principal at Kinuso School

Kinuso School vice-principal Chris King will be promoted to principal when the 2024-25 school year starts in September.

Yolande Klyne will become the new vice-principal.

Both appointments were announced by High Prairie School Division March 12.

King is in his first year at Kinuso School. He has more than 15 years of experience in the classroom and in school administration.

King has worked in several provinces, including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. He has a strong record of enhancing the educational environment through innovative teaching methods and active involvement in school community activities.

King holds a Bachelor of Education from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont. and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences from McMaster University in Hamilton.

HPSD Supt. Murray Marran sasy he is confident in King’s promotion.

“Mr. King brings to our Division experience building strong community relationships in rural and Indigenous communities,” Marran said in a news release.

“Further, Mr. King will bring renewed focus to academics and assessment practices at Kinuso School.”

King will succeed Susan LeBlanc-Ward, who will become the new principal at C.J. Schurter School at Slave Lake.

Klyne currently teaches at E.G. Wahlstrom School at Slave Lake. She has a diverse background in education for more than 10 years.

Klyne recently completed her graduate studies in Education, Leadership and Administration at the University of New Brunswick.

Her experience as an elementary teacher in various Alberta schools, combined with her dedication to all academic subjects, such as Art and Music, lays a solid foundation for her new role.

Marran noted Klyne fosters a supportive and engaging learning environment that aligns with HPSD’s vision.