Kinuso 4-H hopes to hold Achievement Day at new arena at Spruce Point Park

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

In December, South Peace News ran pictures of the new arena at Spruce Point Park west of Kinuso.



Ken Sheldon, a Kinuso rancher, has a suggestion.



Kinuso Lakeside 4-H has tentatively booked the arena for the 2021 East Peace District 4-H Achievement Days, he says.



At achievement days, 4-H clubs with beef and lamb projects compete for prizes. The highest is grand champion. The livestock are then auctioned off, in ranked order.



In 2020, achievement days didn’t happen, but area clubs sold their animals online.



In recent years, High Prairie has hosted the district show.



Kinuso Lakeside 4-H members raise cattle. Lace Sheldon, 15, is the club reporter. It is his fourth year in 4-H.



“The biggest difference is all the COVID stuff,” he says, of the 2020-21 4-H season.



Kinuso has nine young people raising steers for market. At weigh-in Oct. 31, the steers were 6-8 months. The lightest was a black Angus/Simmental named Chubs, which was 548 pounds. The biggest was a speckled park named Archibald, which weighed 790 pounds.



Ken Sheldon has been connected with Kinuso 4-H since he was a kid. He grew up on the family farm in the area and bought his own ranch 55 years ago.



“I’m just kind of a helper now,” he says.



In 1967, when he was Lace’s age, he won grand champion at the district achievement day.



There’s only a limited amount of time that the cattle can be on feed, says Ken. The sale has to coincide with this. Previous achievement days were in June.