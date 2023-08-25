Kinuso Ag Fair includes 3 days of family fun

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

“I’ve been hearing a lot of people want the fall fair back,” says Merry-Lee Newcombe, office manager, Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society.

And that is exactly what the ag society is doing for its 50th anniversary in Kinuso!

There are three days worth of fun happening in Kinuso August 24-26, organized by the ag society, Swan River First Nation (SRFN) and other local groups. Following is a tentative lineup of events:

Thursday, Aug. 24

The Kinosayo Museum changed the date of its annual grain elevator open house to coincide with the ag society’s celebrations. The open house is Aug. 24 from 4-8 p.m. at the Kinuso grain elevator, which is basically impossible to miss.

The annual family-friendly event is a chance to see the refurbished fully functioning grain elevator. It is the only day of the year people can go inside.

The elevator tour isn’t the only thing happening at the open house. The event includes pie throwing, face painting, a dime toss, carnival games, and a barbecue. It is a fundraiser for the museum and a fun family event. Entry is free, cost for event and food varies. The event is cash only.

Friday, Aug. 25

On August 25-26, much of the fun happens at the Kinuso Agricultural Hall and grounds.

From 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 25, people can drop off their bench show entries.

“It’s where the locals bring in their produce and crafts,” says Newcombe about the bench show.

From 7:30-10 p.m., the Kinuso Recreation Board is holding a family dance and roller rink at the indoor skating rink south of the Ag Hall on the same property. People are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation for the Kinuso Community Food Cupboard which is at the Big Lakes County office in Kinuso.

The evening wraps up with fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Ag Hall grounds.

Saturday, Aug. 26

On Saturday, the fun runs from 9 a.m. to past midnight. From 9-11 a.m., people can stop by the Kinuso Ag Hall kitchen for a pancake breakfast. The Faust Fire Department is running the breakfast as a fundraiser for the Faust Splash Park. The breakfast costs $5 per plate.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Kinuso Farmers Market and bench show results are in the Anton Kirtio (curling) Rink in the Ag Hall.

At 11 a.m., bingo starts in the Ag Hall.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there are many family-friendly activities at the Ag Hall grounds. These include children’s games, bouncy castles, face painting, food trucks, open mic and live music.

At 1 p.m., the Swan River First Nation Darryl (Lucky) Sound Rodeo starts at the SRFN rodeo grounds across Centre St. and a little south from the Ag. Hall grounds. The rodeo includes bingo, a 50/50 raffle, and Bull and Cow of the Woods. A lot of people have asked what the Bull and Cow of the Woods is, says Newcombe.

“It’s like a logger tournament, nail pounding, log splitting, that kind of thing.”

At 2 p.m., the Kinuso Seniors Centre is holding a free tea in celebration of their 50th anniversary. People of all ages are invited to stop by for tea and cake. The Seniors Centre is just a few buildings north of the Ag Hall on 2 St.

At 6 p.m., doors open for the adult-only steak supper and dance at the Ag Hall. There are limited steak and dance tickets for $40. To order tickets, call (780) 805-9517. At 9 p.m., people can pay $25 at the door to attend the dance. The Firestone Band will perform at the dance.