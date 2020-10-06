Kinuso calls fairly quiet in 2020

The 2020 Kinuso Fire District of Big Lakes County Fire Services. Standing left-right, are assistant deputy fire chief Mykola (Kolia) Wedmid, Capt. Anthony (Bumpy) Churchill, safety officer Jim Zinyk, Ian Churchill and deputy fire chief Everett Samuelson. Missing in the photo are training officer Kieran Moore, Capt. Dustin Seghers, Ray Sheldon, Ernie Samuelson, Darcy Hunt, Ronnie Hunt, Hunter Wedmid, Sandy Williams, Steven Froese and junior firefighters Damien McLaughlin and Ethan Wedmid.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Kinuso Fire District has reported a fairly quiet year with some major calls.



“We’ve had a total of 18 calls in 2020 to Sept. 23,” says deputy fire chief Everett Samuelson.



That includes five structure fires, four motor vehicle collisions, three wildland fires and four mutual-aid calls.



Kinuso crews also rescued two dogs in the lagoon in August and one snowmobile driver last winter.



“The fire at Strawberry Service was the biggest fire we had,” Samuelson says.



Fire crews from Kinuso were the first on scene of the fire west of Kinuso on April 20.



Kinuso was assisted in a mutual-aid call with Big Lakes fire crews from Faust, Joussard, along with High Prairie Fire Department and Lesser Slave Regional Fire Service based in Slave Lake.



“The teamwork by all fire crews was appreciated,” Samuelson says.



He says the Kinuso Fire District responded to a mutual-aid call from Lesser Slave to a structure fire in Canyon Creek in January.



Kinuso firefighters assisted Faust fire crew douse a fire in a pick-up truck travelling east of Faust on Highway 2 on May 7.



The deputy fire chief believes the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the restrictions reduced the number of motor vehicle collisions.



“The number of MVCs was down probably because of COVID and people were on the road as much and travelling,” Samuelson says.



“We didn’t have any major MVCs.”



COVID and the wet weather also reduced the number of wildland fires, Samuelson says.



Crews responded to a call to extinguish a fire in a farm yard on May 11, he says.



Kinuso fire district holds training sessions three Monday each month at 7:30 p.m.



For more information on the department, phone Samuelson at (780) 849-0308.