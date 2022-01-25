Kinuso curling begins with 16 teams

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

As of Jan. 19, Kinuso curlers are back in action.

This year, Kinuso has 16 teams in its super league, says Roberta Hunt, of Kinuso.

“We surpassed High Prairie!” she adds.

The Kinuso league includes all types of teams: men’s, kids, women’s, and mixed. As there are adults involved, all players 12 and older have to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Starting in February, the after school curling program will start.

Hunt was recently elected to Big Lakes County council. She’s the coach and is working with her schedule to figure out the times.

The regular league is on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays starting at 7 p.m. at the Kinuso Ag Hall.

In other curling news, Kinuso has a new ice man. Jerry Deorkson made the ice for many years, says Hunt. He passed away. Now his son, Dean, is making the ice.

Deorkson was old-school, says Hunt. She was always having to get after him for smoking on the ice. After he had passed, they even found an ash tray in the men’s room. This has been hung up in the furnace room, affectionately known as Jerry’s Room until a more permanent memorial can be erected.

During curling, the kitchen at the hall is open for dine-in and takeout. Dine-in requires COVID vaccination.