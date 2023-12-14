Kinuso Daycare closer to reality

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

“We’re closer now than we have been,” says Roberta Hunt, who is working to start a daycare in Kinuso.

A longtime Kinuso resident, Hunt is a Big Lakes County councillor for the region. She’s been working on the daycare project since at least the spring.

“It’s been needed in our community for a long time,” Hunt said in April 2023.

“We’re suffering trying to keep young families in our hamlets.”

The municipal government isn’t involved, but Hunt’s contacts as a longtime volunteer, connected community member, and municipal councillor have come in handy.

Kinuso is a hamlet in Big Lakes County, on land which is on a long-term lease from Swan River First Nation. Swan River has a daycare – otherwise the nearest ones are in Slave Lake and High Prairie.

Hunt has approached the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society about using part of the Kinuso Ag Hall for a daycare. She says the only question the ag society board had was whether another daycare would interfere with the First Nation’s daycare.

“It would not,” Hunt says.

She adds the ag hall space would be a good fit, because it’s not being used to its full potential.

The proposed daycare site is the community hall and second floor above it. It is used weekly by the Kinuso Rec Society for a Monday story time. The proposal is to combine this program with the daycare.

Some renovations will be needed to get the space up to snuff: likely a bathroom upstairs and maybe a window downstairs. This will cost money, but Hunt says there are grants available. Getting them could mean the society won’t have to fundraise for start-up costs. Some donated labour might be helpful when it comes to that, but the fees for parents and government grants should cover most needs.

The hope had been to open in January, but March is more likely.

“There’s so much red tape,” says Hunt.

As for the capacity of the proposed daycare, that’s still up in the air, as is the question of staffing.

“We can only be as big as the building will let us,” says Hunt.

A daycare should encourage young families to stay in the community, says Hunt. For most families to survive, both parents have to work. Reliable and affordable childcare makes this much easier.

Another economic boost Hunt envisions is Kinuso School students being able to do work experience in the daycare. They may also be able to do some dual credit courses.

One of the first steps was a survey, which showed the biggest need for daycare is for before and after school. Fourteen out of 15 survey respondents said they would use a daycare.