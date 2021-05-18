Kinuso Fire Hall will be sold but how is the question

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The old fire hall in Kinuso could soon be sold or put up for sale.



Big Lakes County council discussed the future of the old fire hall at its regular meeting May 12.



A recommendation to sell the property to a local organization was presented by Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



However, council refused the recommendation to sell the property to the Kinuso and District Volunteer Emergency Response Society for $1.



Instead, council passed a motion to invite the society to a meeting to discuss plans for the old fire hall.



“I’d like to see them come to council as a delegation to tell us what they plan to use it for,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.



Council has discussed various properties owned by the County and suggests some be put up for sale, Olansky says.



The old fire hall is currently being used by the Kinuso fire district of Big Lakes County Fire Services.



“Therefore, the property was offered to the Kinuso and District Volunteer Emergency Response Society for $1 and the society has agreed to purchase the property,” Olansky writes in her report.



Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx opened discussion as he made a motion for another option presented by Olansky. The option recommends that the old fire hall be included in the County’s public land sale.



Marx did not speak to his motion.



Reeve Ken Matthews agreed with Marx as the first to speak on the motion.



“Our first option should be to try to sell it [in a land sale],” Matthews says.



“If that doesn’t happen, then we could go with option one to sell it the society.”



CAO Jordan Pansiuk says selling the property to the society could still cost council.



“If we want to get rid of the building and offer it to the society, they [the society] could come back to the County and apply for grants,” Panasiuk says.



However, he suggests council could review the grants policy and consider a change that would prohibit a society from applying for capital grants for a building previously owned by the County.



Olansky explains that the Municipal Government Act allows the proposed sale to the community organization.



The MGA states that if a municipality proposes to transfer or grant an estate or interest in land for less than its market value, it does not have to be advertised if it is to be used by a non-profit organization.



Olansky says the society qualifies as a non-profit organization.