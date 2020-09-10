Kinuso grandmother cycles for cancer

Over $3,600 raised!

Roberta Hunt prepares for a ride at her lot at Spruce Point Park. The bicycle belonged to long-time Kinuso resident Agnes Seppola. Photo courtesy of Roberta Hunt.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Kinuso grandmother has raised over $2,500 more than her goal in the August Great Cycle Challenge.



Roberta Hunt raised $3,603 after cycling 209 km in August.



Why cycle 209 km and not 200?



“I did an extra nine km as that was the age Cassie [Cassidy Davies-Hunt} was when she lost her battle. I know she was pushing me through some of the days I rode in the sun, wind, rain and hail.”



Hunt was not alone on many days during her Challenge. She thanks her “sidekicks” who rode with her on the occasional ride: Julie Karpa, Hayden Sloan, Logan Sloan, Sheldon Hunt and Alex Hunt.



Her last donation was from Hunt’s grandchildren.



“My last donation of $21 came from my granddaughters from their sale of painted rocks! Thank you, Hayden, Logan, Rowan and Jax.”



People can continue to donate until the end of September.



“The little girl I rode in memory of sure gave it her all to fight this battle and inspired me to live life to its fullest,” says Hunt.



It’s the second year Hunt has participated in the cause.



The Great Cycle Challenge is part of Riding to Fight Kids Cancer, organized by the SickKids Foundation. Its goal is to find a cure for the various forms of cancer affecting children. Fight Kids Cancer [SickKids Foundation] is an independent organization.



Every cent raised goes toward the cause.



Over 1,400 children are diagnosed with cancer every year. It is the biggest killer of children from disease in Canada.



“I’m so ever grateful to all whom donated… family, friends and members of my community,” says Hunt.



“Although my ride is over helping these kids is not.”



Hunt plans to raise money in the Challenge again next year.