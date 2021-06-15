Kinuso Lakeside sweeps 4-H awards

Lace Sheldon with his steer which won 2021 East Peace District 4-H Grand Champion. Sheldon is a member of Kinuso Lakeside 4-H.

Pearl Lorentzen

South Peace News

In a normal year, Mirror Landing at Smith, Kinuso Lakeside, and Coyote Acres at High Prairie, all compete in the East Peace District 4-H competition and live auction.



However, in 2021 it was a bit different.



On June 5, Mirror Landing and Lakeside competed against each other. Coyote Acres held its own competition.



The main focus of a 4-H beef program is the steers; however, some also raised female cattle.



Lakeside 4-H took home all of the major awards including Grand Champion, Reserve Champion, Grand Fe- male, and Reserve Female.



In total, 14 steers were shown, says Kristen Mason, one of the district general leaders. Lakeside had nine steers and Mirror Landing five.



However, only the top two Kinuso steers competed at the district level. These were raised by Lace Sheldon and Tyler Mason.



All five Mirror Landing steers competed at districts. Emilie Andruik and Aidan Andruik raised the top two.



In 4-H, there are only two awards: Grand Champion and Reserve Champion. In steers, Lakeside won both places, says Mason. Sheldon raised the Grand Champion and Tyler Mason Reserve Champion.



Some of the members also raised female cows. There are three categories including Cow Calf, Heifer, and Pen of Three Heifers. In the Pen of Three, heifers are groomed, but not lead in the ring, says Kristen Mason. They are judged in the pen. Other categories are led past the judge.



Once again, Lakeside won both top female cattle awards. Tyler Mason won Supreme Female for a cow calf pair while Summer Mason won the Reserve Female, also for a cow calf pair.



Mirror Landing also showed some sheep, but these were not part of the district competition.



Both Mirror Landing and Lakeside held private online auctions. The average price was $4 a pound, with the highest going for $7. Normally, a live auction happens right after the judging.



Colleen Prefontaine was the judge.



Spruce Point Park donated the use of the arena and Jesse Peters donated the use of a scale. Others also donated toward the event.



There is one other 4-H club in the area: Northern Lights in Slave Lake, which doesn’t have a regular beef program, but raised a steer for charity this year.



Northern Lights 4-H and Mirror Landing have other programs. Lake- side 4-H focuses only on cattle.