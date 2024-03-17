KINUSO MEN’S CURLING BONSPIEL March 17, 2024 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Frost Hill rink won the Kinuso Men’s Curling Bonspiel Feb. 23-24 hosted by the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society and Kinuso Curling Club. The Frost Hill Rink placed first in the A Event in the bonspiel. Team members, left-right, are Quentin Sloan, Deon Saitz, Steven Lovelace and Travis Hunt. Everett Samuelson’s rink won the B Event at the bonspiel. Left-right are team members Cam Demkew, Everett Samuelson, Dion Klyne and Steve Gladue. Leon Giroux’s rink won the C Event at the bonspiel. Rink members, left-right, are Leon Giroux and Colby Giroux. Other members of the rink are unknown. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You STARS: a real-life success story The Page – March 13, 2024 Young scientists get creative More legal problems for alleged church arsonist