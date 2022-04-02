KINUSO MEN’S CURLING BONSPIEL April 2, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Peter Nygaard tosses his stone March 12 at the Kinuso Men’s Curling Bonspiel. The bonspiel attracted 15 teams and ran March 11-12 at the Kinuso Curling Rink. Curling season is winding down throughout the Peace region. Quentin Sloan’s Frost Hill rink won the A Event, Everett Samuelson’s ELS rink won the B Event and CM Forestry the C Event. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Red Wings’ 2nd straight title inevitable Community Easter Egg Hunt April 16 HP Museum holding Easter Egg Hunt Region unites in support of Ukraine