Kinuso resident calls for return of volunteers at Take-It-or-Leave-It Shed

A recent photo of the Take-It-or-Leave-It Shed at the Kinuso/Faust waste transfer station.

A Kinuso resident is calling for the return of a volunteer-run system to the Take-It-or-Leave-It Shed at the Faust/Kinuso Waste Transfer Station.

South Peace News published a story about the Take-It-or-Leave-It Shed Aug. 26 highlighting the role it played in the community. The article also reported a pile of unorganized refrigerators. The refrigerators have since been cleaned up; however, the community has also lost a resource.

Dean Lindsay, a longtime Kinuso resident, says the shed had become more than a place to exchange used goods. He says its organized shelves and racks helped locals find useful items while creating a gathering point where people met neighbours, talked and rebuilt community ties.

The Take-It-or-Leave- It area remains open, according to Big Lakes County, but volunteers are no longer permitted to monitor it. Lindsay says the volunteer-led arrangement ended abruptly, leaving him confused and disappointed because he believed it had been warmly received and supported.

“The Take-It-or-Leave -It area at the Kinuso Transfer Station remains open,” Big Lakes County communications coordinator Victoria Zahacy says.

“For liability reasons, volunteers are not permitted to monitor the Take-it-Or-Leave-It area. Please use the area at your own discretion and follow all posted guidelines.”

Zahacy was contacted multiple times for an explanation as to what the liability risk is but she deferred to Dennis Zahacy, saying the High Prairie and District Regional Waste Management Authority is separate from the county.

Dennis Zahacy, commission manager for the High Prairie and District Regional Waste Management Authority, confirmed PC Energy holds the contract for the transfer station. PC Energy was contacted several times but was unavailable for comment.

“The Take-It-or-Leave -It area at the Kinuso Transfer Station remains open. For liability reasons, volunteers are not permitted to monitor the Take-It-or-Leave-It area. All Take-It-or-Leave-It buildings remain open.” Dennis Zahacy says.

When asked what the specific liability concern was, Dennis Zahacy did not give a response.

Lindsay says people travelled from throughout the area to use the exchange. He describes the previous volunteer as kind and compassionate and says she contributed her time freely to improve a service that was already popular. He questions how an effort made “out of the goodness of their heart” could be viewed as harmful.

For Lindsay, the issue is especially important when household budgets are tight. He says the Kinuso Take-It-or-Leave -It area attracts many visitors and gives usable clothing and household items another life instead of sending them into the waste stream.

“As a pensioner, getting a free coat was huge,” he says.

As a landowner in the municipality, Lindsay says he valued the service and knew many others did as well. He has even recognized shirts he donated being worn by other people in town. He says this is a small example of the community-sharing purpose behind the Take-it-Or-Leave-It.

He believes Big Lakes County should have consulted residents before ending the volunteer operation.

The contractor is hired by a publicly-funded municipal system, he says, and in his opinion, should ultimately be responsive to the people using the site.

“Come on, guys, you’ve gone a little bit too far,” Lindsay says.

Lindsay says he was “floored” by the change because, from what he observed, the volunteer-run shed was not hurting anyone. He questioned why the arrangement was ended without a broader conversation with the community and described the decision as cold and abrupt.

“I fail to see the reason for the closure,” he says of the sheds volunteer operation.

The shed is still standing, but Lindsay says it no longer resembles the community space he remembers.

“There is almost nothing left in the shed,” he says.

“It just looks like another empty building.”

He adds he had heard that shelving and racks installed by local people, along with the shed’s contents, were discarded.

Lindsay says the volunteer’s organization made the area cleaner and easier to use. Items had previously accumulated in heaps on the floor, he says, which could attract mice and make it difficult to see what was available. Shelves and racks kept items off the floor, improved the display and allowed visitors to assess items without searching through disorganized piles.

Lindsay says he was not aware of anyone being injured because of the shed during the volunteer’s operation. He remembers a recent injury at the transfer station but says, to his knowledge, it occurred while someone was placing material into a waste container and was unrelated to the Take-It-or-Leave-It area.

Take-It-or-Leave-It areas operate at other waste facilities in the municipality, Lindsay says. Rather than seeing the Kinuso arrangement dismantled, he had hoped its organized layout would become a model for other transfer stations.

He also questioned the extent to which liability concerns should prevent volunteer involvement when people already use the broader facility at their own discretion and subject to posted rules.

“We all enter the site at our own risk,” he says.

Lindsay says the loss is difficult to understand because the volunteer’s work appeared to provide a direct benefit at no labour cost to the municipality. He says countless residents benefited from her charitable efforts, whether by finding clothing and household goods they needed or by having a welcoming place to exchange items.

“I thought we were the drivers of the community,” he says.

He argues a decision affecting a valued local service should reflect the experiences of those who use it and should be explained to them. He would like county officials, the regional waste authority and the contractor to hear directly from local people before treating the matter as settled.

Bonnie Raho, a longtime resident of Big Lakes County and longtime user of the Take-It-or-Leave-It facility, says she helped put the paperwork in place for the building in the 1990s. After working at another site, she advocated for a similar facility in the Kinuso/Faust area.

Raho says she hopes the county will explain its perspective and intentions moving forward.

Another long time Kinuso resident, Paula Cuthbert, says she volunteered alongside a neighbour to keep the shed organized. Cuthbert describes it as a well-used regional resource.

“Why take away something that’s helping people?” she asks.

Cuthbert says the organized shed helped locals cope with the high cost of living by making useful goods available for reuse. She recalls the previous volunteer building relationships with visitors, setting aside items for people in need and receiving donated bottles from community members to help cover fuel costs.

Cuthbert adds she witnessed a woman tell the volunteer that she could be at the transfer station for only one hour a day and could no longer continue volunteering. Cuthbert was unable to identify the woman with certainty.

She says the shed is now largely bare and believes the previous arrangement should be restored. She adds the contractor and the M.D. should apologize for what she considers harsh and unfair treatment of the volunteer.

“She was always friendly, happy and kind,” Cuthbert says.

Heather Killeen’s husband grew up in Kinuso and she now spends about six months each year at a cabin in the area. She also lived in the area full time previously. She enjoyed bringing items to the shed and exchanging books. She recalls hearing concerns about mouse droppings, although she says the site attendant described the shed to her as a mess that needed to be cleaned out. On her most recent visit, Killeen says most of the contents of the area appeared to have been discarded and only about 10 items remained.

She remembers her sister visiting from Edmonton and leaving with several finds, and says many people used the facility.

“It was really kind of sad,” Killeen says of seeing the shed nearly empty.

The disagreement leaves central questions unresolved: what exactly is the liability of having a volunteer on site? Why was the volunteer organization of the shed dismantled so abruptly? What party was responsible for the volunteers’ dismissal?

Lindsay says those details matter because the community deserves to understand both the concern and the options that were examined.

He adds the volunteer had already shown what such an arrangement could contribute and he wants that contribution recognized rather than erased.

Lindsay says he hopes the decision will be reversed.

Until further information is provided, the Take-It-or-Leave-It area remains open for residents to use at their own discretion under posted guidelines. The volunteer monitoring and organization Lindsay and other locals are advocating for remains discontinued.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News

The now tidy refrigerator disposal area at the Kinuso/Faust waste transfer station.