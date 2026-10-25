Sorting by

×

Kinuso resident calls for return of volunteers at Take-It-or-Leave-It Shed

by | Oct 25, 2026 | News

A recent photo of the Take-It-or-Leave-It Shed at the Kinuso/Faust waste transfer station.

A Kinuso resident is calling for the return of a volunteer-run system to the Take-It-or-Leave-It Shed at the Faust/Kinuso Waste Transfer Station.

South Peace News published a story about the Take-It-or-Leave-It Shed Aug. 26 highlighting the role it played in the community. The article also reported a pile of unorganized refrigerators. The refrigerators have since been cleaned up; however, the community has also lost a resource.

Dean Lindsay, a longtime Kinuso resident, says the shed had become more than a place to exchange used goods. He says its organized shelves and racks helped locals find useful items while creating a gathering point where people met neighbours, talked and rebuilt community ties.

The Take-It-or-Leave- It area remains open, according to Big Lakes County, but volunteers are no longer permitted to monitor it. Lindsay says the volunteer-led arrangement ended abruptly, leaving him confused and disappointed because he believed it had been warmly received and supported.

“The Take-It-or-Leave -It area at the Kinuso Transfer Station remains open,” Big Lakes County communications coordinator Victoria Zahacy says.

“For liability reasons, volunteers are not permitted to monitor the Take-it-Or-Leave-It area. Please use the area at your own discretion and follow all posted guidelines.”

Zahacy was contacted multiple times for an explanation as to what the liability risk is but she deferred to Dennis Zahacy, saying the High Prairie and District Regional Waste Management Authority is separate from the county.

Dennis Zahacy, commission manager for the High Prairie and District Regional Waste Management Authority, confirmed PC Energy holds the contract for the transfer station. PC Energy was contacted several times but was unavailable for comment.

“The Take-It-or-Leave -It area at the Kinuso Transfer Station remains open. For liability reasons, volunteers are not permitted to monitor the Take-It-or-Leave-It area. All Take-It-or-Leave-It buildings remain open.” Dennis Zahacy says.

When asked what the specific liability concern was, Dennis Zahacy did not give a response.

Lindsay says people travelled from throughout the area to use the exchange. He describes the previous volunteer as kind and compassionate and says she contributed her time freely to improve a service that was already popular. He questions how an effort made “out of the goodness of their heart” could be viewed as harmful.

For Lindsay, the issue is especially important when household budgets are tight. He says the Kinuso Take-It-or-Leave -It area attracts many visitors and gives usable clothing and household items another life instead of sending them into the waste stream.

“As a pensioner, getting a free coat was huge,” he says.

As a landowner in the municipality, Lindsay says he valued the service and knew many others did as well. He has even recognized shirts he donated being worn by other people in town. He says this is a small example of the community-sharing purpose behind the Take-it-Or-Leave-It.

He believes Big Lakes County should have consulted residents before ending the volunteer operation.

The contractor is hired by a publicly-funded municipal system, he says, and in his opinion, should ultimately be responsive to the people using the site.

“Come on, guys, you’ve gone a little bit too far,” Lindsay says.

Lindsay says he was “floored” by the change because, from what he observed, the volunteer-run shed was not hurting anyone. He questioned why the arrangement was ended without a broader conversation with the community and described the decision as cold and abrupt.

“I fail to see the reason for the closure,” he says of the sheds volunteer operation.

The shed is still standing, but Lindsay says it no longer resembles the community space he remembers.

“There is almost nothing left in the shed,” he says.

“It just looks like another empty building.”

He adds he had heard that shelving and racks installed by local people, along with the shed’s contents, were discarded.

Lindsay says the volunteer’s organization made the area cleaner and easier to use. Items had previously accumulated in heaps on the floor, he says, which could attract mice and make it difficult to see what was available. Shelves and racks kept items off the floor, improved the display and allowed visitors to assess items without searching through disorganized piles.

Lindsay says he was not aware of anyone being injured because of the shed during the volunteer’s operation. He remembers a recent injury at the transfer station but says, to his knowledge, it occurred while someone was placing material into a waste container and was unrelated to the Take-It-or-Leave-It area.

Take-It-or-Leave-It areas operate at other waste facilities in the municipality, Lindsay says. Rather than seeing the Kinuso arrangement dismantled, he had hoped its organized layout would become a model for other transfer stations.

He also questioned the extent to which liability concerns should prevent volunteer involvement when people already use the broader facility at their own discretion and subject to posted rules.

“We all enter the site at our own risk,” he says.

Lindsay says the loss is difficult to understand because the volunteer’s work appeared to provide a direct benefit at no labour cost to the municipality. He says countless residents benefited from her charitable efforts, whether by finding clothing and household goods they needed or by having a welcoming place to exchange items.

“I thought we were the drivers of the community,” he says.

He argues a decision affecting a valued local service should reflect the experiences of those who use it and should be explained to them. He would like county officials, the regional waste authority and the contractor to hear directly from local people before treating the matter as settled.

Bonnie Raho, a longtime resident of Big Lakes County and longtime user of the Take-It-or-Leave-It facility, says she helped put the paperwork in place for the building in the 1990s. After working at another site, she advocated for a similar facility in the Kinuso/Faust area.

Raho says she hopes the county will explain its perspective and intentions moving forward.

Another long time Kinuso resident, Paula Cuthbert, says she volunteered alongside a neighbour to keep the shed organized. Cuthbert describes it as a well-used regional resource.

“Why take away something that’s helping people?” she asks.

Cuthbert says the organized shed helped locals cope with the high cost of living by making useful goods available for reuse. She recalls the previous volunteer building relationships with visitors, setting aside items for people in need and receiving donated bottles from community members to help cover fuel costs.

Cuthbert adds she witnessed a woman tell the volunteer that she could be at the transfer station for only one hour a day and could no longer continue volunteering. Cuthbert was unable to identify the woman with certainty.

She says the shed is now largely bare and believes the previous arrangement should be restored. She adds the contractor and the M.D. should apologize for what she considers harsh and unfair treatment of the volunteer.

“She was always friendly, happy and kind,” Cuthbert says.

Heather Killeen’s husband grew up in Kinuso and she now spends about six months each year at a cabin in the area. She also lived in the area full time previously. She enjoyed bringing items to the shed and exchanging books. She recalls hearing concerns about mouse droppings, although she says the site attendant described the shed to her as a mess that needed to be cleaned out. On her most recent visit, Killeen says most of the contents of the area appeared to have been discarded and only about 10 items remained.

She remembers her sister visiting from Edmonton and leaving with several finds, and says many people used the facility.

“It was really kind of sad,” Killeen says of seeing the shed nearly empty.

The disagreement leaves central questions unresolved: what exactly is the liability of having a volunteer on site? Why was the volunteer organization of the shed dismantled so abruptly? What party was responsible for the volunteers’ dismissal?

Lindsay says those details matter because the community deserves to understand both the concern and the options that were examined.

He adds the volunteer had already shown what such an arrangement could contribute and he wants that contribution recognized rather than erased.

Lindsay says he hopes the decision will be reversed.

Until further information is provided, the Take-It-or-Leave-It area remains open for residents to use at their own discretion under posted guidelines. The volunteer monitoring and organization Lindsay and other locals are advocating for remains discontinued.

Sara Driedger
South Peace News

The now tidy refrigerator disposal area at the Kinuso/Faust waste transfer station.
The Take-It-or-Leave-It Shed before volunteers were banned at the site. Photo courtesy of Wendy Rose.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alberta Wide Blanket Classified Ads – Reaching over 64 Newspapers in Print and Online.

Auctions: Firearms wanted

FIREARMS WANTED FOR OUR 2026 AUCTION PROGRAM: Firearms, Ammunition, Accessories, or Militaria. Collections, Estates or single items. For Auction, or Possible Purchase: Contact us: ...More

ROCKY MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT IS HIRING

ROCKY MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT IS HIRING: Parts Technicians, Agriculture & Heavy Equipment Techs - Journeyman, Apprentices, CVIP/Truck Techs, Shop and Field positions available. View Open ...More

Seeking applications for Medical Appeal Panel

THE MINISTER OF ASSISTED LIVING and Social Services is seeking applications from individuals interested in serving as members for the Medical Appeal Panel. Visit: ...More

We buy all Mint sets, Gold Jewelry and more

CANADIAN PICKERS! Downsizing? Moving? Buying Silver Flatware & Jewelry. We buy all Mint sets, Gold Jewelry, Rings, Chains, etc. Ted or Joy 825-966-4373. Ad ...More

PRIVATE MORTGAGE LENDER

All real estate types considered. No credit checks done. Deal direct with lender and get quick approval. 403-543-0927; www.firstandsecondmortgages.ca. Ad Category: Services ...More

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS since 2008 BUILT WITH CONCRETE POSTS. Barns, Shops, Riding Arenas, Machine Sheds and more, sales@integritybuilt.com 1-866-974-7678 www.integritybuilt.com. Ad Category: Buildings ...More

Click Here For All Blanket Classifieds and Value Ads

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

AWNA – Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association – Your Trusted Service Provider

Alberta Wide Value Ads – Reaching over 1,000,000 Views Weekly in Print and Online.

Reach over one million views
Reach over one million views

Alberta Wide Value Ads. Contact this newspaper or The AWNA to learn how your business can reach readers at a super low cost. ...More

We Buy Gold!
We Buy Gold!

Gold Jewelry, Gold Chains, Rings, Bangles, Coins, Scrap Gold, Dental Gold.We come to the privacy of your home. No Obligation! Call Joy or Ted ...More

Cash Paid for gold & silver
Cash Paid for gold & silver

I PAY CA$H!! FOR ALL GOLD & SILVER COINS, JEWELRY, BARS, INGOTS, NUGGETS, GOLD Dust, Dental Gold, Bullion, Sterling Silverware, plus anything made of ...More

We Buy Silver!
We Buy Silver!

Turn your silver into Cash Paid on the spot – All Mint Sets – Canadian and American. Canadian Silver Coins 1968 and Older. American ...More

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

Community News From Across Alberta and of Interest to Albertans

Kimiwan Health providing expert foot, lower limb care

Kimiwan Health Foot and Lower Limb Clinic is now open in McLennan and accepting new patients. Licensed Practical Nurse and Kimiwan Health owner Julie Maure says she is ready to provide foot and lower limb care to patients. – Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new business in McLennan is ready to help people […] ...More

How you can help Smoky River Adult Learning’s Books for Christmas

Smoky River Adult Learning (SRAL) is kicking off its annual Books for Christmas project! And the team needs your help to try to secure additional funds to support the initiative. SRAL executive director Leslie Carbone has applied for funding through the Field Law Community Fund Program to help fund the Books for Christmas initiative. She […] ...More

Calgary Catholic students get a taste of the trades at hands-on field trip
Calgary Catholic students get a taste of the trades at hands-on field trip

Students from the Calgary Catholic School District get hands-on with tools at the Alberta Roofing Contractors Association on October 20, 2026. SARAH PALMER / LIVEWIRE CALGARY Hundreds of Calgary Catholic students ditched their desks for a day of pipes, wrenches, and a glimpse into what could be their future on Tuesday. About 200 middle-school-aged students […] ...More

Town of Slave Lake tables $27.5M draft budget for 2027

Town of Slave Lake council got its first look at the draft 2027 operating budget on Oct. 13, with town staff flagging a potential retroactive pay bill for RCMP officers alongside rising contract and inflation costs. Presented by Chief Financial Officer Roland Schmidt during council’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the draft budget outlines $27,533,849 […] ...More

Slave Lake residents won’t pay for curbside recycling in 2027

Slave Lake households will see the monthly curbside recycling fee disappear from their town utility bills starting in spring 2027 as provincial rules shift the cost of residential recycling onto packaging producers. Senior Project Manager Kush Patel and Chief Financial Officer Roland Schmidt outlined the upcoming handover while presenting the draft 2027 garbage and recycling […] ...More

Li-FT Power says there could be $10-billion worth of lithium in the ground near Yellowknife
Li-FT Power says there could be $10-billion worth of lithium in the ground near Yellowknife

Li-FT Power is working towards opening a mine at its Yellowknife Lithium Project not far off of the Ingraham Trail, northeast of the city. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Strain) Mineral deposits near Yellowknife could bring a powerful enough economic resource to help Canada create its own mineral refinement facilities, says an executive of Li-FT Power […] ...More

$41.7-million liquified natural gas plant to be built in Fort Simpson
$41.7-million liquified natural gas plant to be built in Fort Simpson

Erosion along the banks of the Mackenzie River is forcing the NWT Power Corporation to move Fort Simpson’s replacement power plant farther back from the waterway. The federal government has announced that the Dehcho community will receive a $41.7-million liquified natural gas plant. (Kyla Winacott/Wikimedia Commons photo) The NWT is getting a liquefied natural gas […] ...More

‘Spook’tacular time at Nampa Monster Mash promised; Goblin’ & Go too
‘Spook’tacular time at Nampa Monster Mash promised; Goblin’ & Go too

Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services’ Monster Mash Dance welcomes families and community members to party it out like they did last Halloween. The annual dance will be held Oct. 30. – Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Nampa Complex upstairs will be taken over by ghouls and goblins on Oct. 30 as […] ...More

Click Here For More Community News From Across Alberta at albertachat.com

Want More? Click Here For Even More! Community News From Across Alberta


Environment Canada Forecast

Alberta 511 Road Reports

Alberta Wildfire Status Map

REGIONAL EPAPER
THIS WEEK'S EDITION

Under Construction! - LOGIN OR SIGNUP HERE FOR CURRENT EDITION
CLICK HERE TO SEE FREE TRIAL

October 14, 2026

Recent Comments

Your Thoughts Are Welcome

Comments for particular stories should go on the comment section below that story. General comments submit HERE

—— MOST READ STORIES – PAST 14 DAYS ——

CANADA WIDE COMMUNTY NEWS

RCMP officers charged with negligence causing death after suspect dies in police custody

Two RCMP constables involved in an in-custody Indigenous man’s death have been charged and are heading to court on Nov. 24. (NNSL file photo) NNSL file photo An investigation into the actions of two Yellowknife [... Read More ]

MLAs back splitting N.W.T. health department in non-binding vote

A motion brought by Yellowknife Centre MLA Robert Hawkins to separate the territory’s Department of Health and Social Services into two distinct departments passed on the floor of the legislature on Tuesday. A change of [... Read More ]

Principal/teacher at Delisle area Hutterite Colony school honoured with PM Certificate for Excellence

The Prairie Spirit School Division provided this head shot of Willow Park Colony School teacher Natasha Cochran. PHOTO SUBMITTED A principal/teacher at a Hutterite colony school located roughly a half-hour drive west of Delisle is [... Read More ]

‘A chair with multiple legs’: West Moberly Chief Roland Willson speaks about economic benefits related to Coastal GasLink agreement

West Moberly First Nations Chief Roland Willson (right, with walking stick) at National Day for Truth and Reconciliation obervances in the community last month (Ed Hitchins, Energeticcity.ca) , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. [... Read More ]

‘Unfortunate’: Ramara OKs $40,000 now, will seek $330,000 later for court battle

A screenshot of the closed session Ramara council only held virtually to discuss industrial land acquisition and the BLARE court application. screenshot The recently filed Brechin and Lagoon City Area Ratepayers Equity (BLARE) group’s court [... Read More ]

Revenue gains lift Alberta to $2.2-billion surplus

Alberta finished the 2025-26 fiscal year with a surplus of more than $2.2 billion, marking a $7.4-billion turnaround from what the province expected when it introduced the budget. Budget 2025 originally projected a $5.2-billion deficit [... Read More ]

Stouffville Breast Cancer Survivors Turn Lived Experience Into Needed Supports

The Breast Cancer Canada flag was raised at Stouffville’s community flag pole on Oct. 19 in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Randy Barba, Oct. 19, 2026) Randy Barba | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Bullet [... Read More ]

As Bonnie Crombie surges ahead in latest poll, her campaign sharpens contrast with key opponents

Bonnie Crombie announced on October 20 she would work with Premier Doug Ford to get one of her biggest promises completed for residents, a subway line for Mississauga. “It’s time,” she said. Benjamin Steeves, Local [... Read More ]

More women in their 40s seeking breast screening

More women in their 40s are coming to Lake of the Woods District Hospital for breast screening, and some are being diagnosed with early-stage cancer on their first mammogram, says Dr. Catherine Murray. The radiologist [... Read More ]

Iqaluit deputy mayor calls on police foot patrols to resume

Steve Allen, Iqaluit’s chief municipal enforcement officer, agrees that a patrol program between RCMP and bylaw at the start of the year was a success. RCMP cited staffing challenges for why the project ended. (Photo [... Read More ]

Canada Border Services Agency warns of drug smuggling recruitment

The Canada Border Services Agency is warning Canadians that criminal networks are recruiting travellers, especially youth and young adults, to smuggle drugs across borders. The agency posted the warning Monday as part of Cyber Security [... Read More ]