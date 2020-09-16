Kinuso resident to be added to Wall of Fame

Richard Froese
South Peace News
A dedicated volunteer from Kinuso will be added to the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame in 2020.
Roberta Hunt will be honoured at a ceremony at an upcoming council meeting.
At its regular meeting Sept. 9, council approved the nomination of Hunt. She was one of two nominations received in August. The other nominee was already honoured in 2014.
“The award recognizes county residents who have made the greatest all-round contributions to citizenship in the county,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.
Last year, council passed a resolution that a maximum of two volunteers would be honoured in one year.
Council fully endorses the nomination of Hunt.
“She certainly deserves it from the information I read,” Grouard Councillor Fern Welch said.
Hunt was nominated by Kinuso resident Dianne Doerksen.
“Roberta has true community spirit,” Doerksen wrote.
“When it comes to her community, Roberta’s heart is the size of Kinuso.
“She is the welcome wagon, giving gifts and food to all new residents.”
Hunt has made Kinuso her home since 1997.
“Roberta organizes plenty of flowers at the entrance of Kinuso with students and residents,” the nomination states.
Hunt makes sure seniors in Kinuso have someone to visit and have coffee with.
“When there is a death in a Kinuso family, Roberta brings a care and a meal – much appreciated,” the nomination says.
Hunt volunteers for all community events and works at fundraising casinos for local organizations.
Usually, recipients are honoured at the annual county barbecue held in June. The 2020 barbecue was scheduled for June 18 but cancelled in April over health restrictions and risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunt’s record of service
Organization Position Time
Kinosayo Museum Secretary 3 years
Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society Member 8+ years
Kinuso School Parent Council Treasurer 11 years
Kinuso Youth Curling Coach 8+ years
Kinuso Curling Club Bonspiel Organizer 8+ years
Skeeter Spiel Organizer 8+ years
Kinuso Rodeo Association Volunteer/Organizer 4 years.
Kinuso School Organizes Rocks & Rings Curling Program
The chosen few
Big Lakes County Wall of Fame recipients.
2011 Howard Greer, Louise Zahacy
2012 Mable Goulet, Anton Kirto, Will Marx
2013 Annette Charrois, Louisa Rich
2014 Ray Duchesneau, Violet Komisar, Rudy Lubeseder
2015 Guy L’Heureux, Ethel Ruecker
2016 Wendell Ebbett, Robert Goulet, Eileen Will
2017 Ruth Brassard, Diana Oliver, Anne Porisky
2018 Stella Sware, Dianne Doerksen
2019 Don Ebbett, Robert Dalke
2020 Roberta Hunt