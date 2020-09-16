Kinuso resident to be added to Wall of Fame

Roberta Hunt raised $3,603 after cycling 209 km in The Great Cycle Challenge in August. Money was forwarded to the SickKids Foundation to find a cure for the various forms of cancer affecting youth and children.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A dedicated volunteer from Kinuso will be added to the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame in 2020.



Roberta Hunt will be honoured at a ceremony at an upcoming council meeting.



At its regular meeting Sept. 9, council approved the nomination of Hunt. She was one of two nominations received in August. The other nominee was already honoured in 2014.



“The award recognizes county residents who have made the greatest all-round contributions to citizenship in the county,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Last year, council passed a resolution that a maximum of two volunteers would be honoured in one year.



Council fully endorses the nomination of Hunt.



“She certainly deserves it from the information I read,” Grouard Councillor Fern Welch said.



Hunt was nominated by Kinuso resident Dianne Doerksen.



“Roberta has true community spirit,” Doerksen wrote.



“When it comes to her community, Roberta’s heart is the size of Kinuso.



“She is the welcome wagon, giving gifts and food to all new residents.”



Hunt has made Kinuso her home since 1997.



“Roberta organizes plenty of flowers at the entrance of Kinuso with students and residents,” the nomination states.



Hunt makes sure seniors in Kinuso have someone to visit and have coffee with.



“When there is a death in a Kinuso family, Roberta brings a care and a meal – much appreciated,” the nomination says.



Hunt volunteers for all community events and works at fundraising casinos for local organizations.



Usually, recipients are honoured at the annual county barbecue held in June. The 2020 barbecue was scheduled for June 18 but cancelled in April over health restrictions and risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunt’s record of service

Organization Position Time

Kinosayo Museum Secretary 3 years

Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society Member 8+ years

Kinuso School Parent Council Treasurer 11 years

Kinuso Youth Curling Coach 8+ years

Kinuso Curling Club Bonspiel Organizer 8+ years

Skeeter Spiel Organizer 8+ years

Kinuso Rodeo Association Volunteer/Organizer 4 years.

Kinuso School Organizes Rocks & Rings Curling Program

The chosen few

Big Lakes County Wall of Fame recipients.

2011 Howard Greer, Louise Zahacy

2012 Mable Goulet, Anton Kirto, Will Marx

2013 Annette Charrois, Louisa Rich

2014 Ray Duchesneau, Violet Komisar, Rudy Lubeseder

2015 Guy L’Heureux, Ethel Ruecker

2016 Wendell Ebbett, Robert Goulet, Eileen Will

2017 Ruth Brassard, Diana Oliver, Anne Porisky

2018 Stella Sware, Dianne Doerksen

2019 Don Ebbett, Robert Dalke

2020 Roberta Hunt