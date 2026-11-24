Poetry, drum circles and a wreath-decorating activity marked remembrance as Kinuso School and Swan River First Nation School held ceremonies honouring local Veterans and fallen soldiers on Nov. 6.

Kinuso School and Swan River First Nation School marked the occasion ahead of Remembrance Day, with programs including remembering local Veterans.

At Kinuso School, vice-principal Ashley Klyne served as master of ceremonies. Students read poems, including In Flanders Fields. Drum circles were also part of the ceremonies. Alongside the remembrance of local Veterans.

At Swan River First Nation School, a wreath-decorating activity offered a hands-on way to commemorate fallen soldiers. The activity placed remembrance at the centre of a creative task, while Kinuso School’s poetry readings gave students a role in presenting the ceremony.

In Flanders Fields was written during the First World War. Canadian doctor and soldier John McCrae wrote it on May 3, 1915. Its words became associated with the sacrifices of those fighting in the war and helped establish the poppy as an international symbol of remembrance. More than a century later, the poem remains part of ceremonies in Canada and elsewhere.

The Nov. 6 ceremonies also came ahead of Indigenous Veterans Day, observed on Nov. 8. Veterans Affairs Canada describes that day as an occasion to recognize the contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people across Canada’s military history.

That history includes service in the First and Second World Wars, the Korean War and later military operations. Indigenous people’s contributions are part of the broader national history remembered each November.

Recognition also involves acknowledging unequal treatment. Veterans Affairs Canada notes many Indigenous Veterans did not receive the same treatment as other Canadian Veterans after their service, despite their contributions in uniform.

Remembrance Day is observed on Nov. 11.

At both schools, the activities gave the observances a distinct form.

Sara Driedger