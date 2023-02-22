KINUSO SKEETERS’ BONSPIEL February 22, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 In the photo above, a rink comprised (left-right) of Nolan Beaupre, Savanna Hunt, Robyn Fiddler, and Peyton Grayson won the Kinuso Skeeters’ Bonspiel Feb. 10. Photo courtesy of Nicole Beaupre. Placing second was a rink comprised of Ryander Zatorski, Haven Twin, Sharlee Samuelson, and Gabriel Hedrich. A rink comprised of Elyssa Proulx, Anna Hunt, Mercedes Matin, and Chevelle Sloan placed third. The bonspiel had seven teams of youth aged 8-15 years. It was at the end of a three-day curling camp held by the Central Slave Lake Ag Society. The bonspiel was a compass tournament with all teams playing seven games and getting one point for winning the first two ends and two points for winning the third. The teams with the most points played two extra ends. After the bonspiel, all teams celebrated with pizza, pop and sundaes. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Pirates dusting off the brooms Close quarters Shantz breaks Red Wings’ points mark Smoky Lanes looking toward bright future