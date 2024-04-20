Kinuso students explore Europe

Kinuso School students Peyton Grayson, left, and MacKenzie Moore at Nymphenburg Palace in Munich, Germany. Photo courtesy of Kinuso School.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

After a six year wait, Kinuso School students once again had a chance to explore Europe!

From March 26 to April 7, students and adult chaperones travelled in Germany, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and France.

“We usually try to do it every two to three years,” says Grant Ferguson, Kinuso School education assistant who organized the trip.

In 2018, Kinuso students went to Italy. In March 2020, they had their bags packed to go to Greece, but the trip was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The kids had a great time,” says Ferguson.

“For a lot of them, it was the first time out of the country – the first time on a plane,” he adds.

“The Berlin Wall was definitely a highlight.”

The Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site was “heavy hitting,” he added.

A highlight for the students was a palace in Potsdam, Germany.

Other stops of note were the opportunity to eat Czech food and dance to Czech music in Prague. The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, which was used extensively in Nazi propaganda.

The itinerary included the following:

In Berlin, the students went to Brandenburg Gate, Kurfürstendamm, the remains of the Berlin Wall, and other places.

In Potsdam, they visited a palace and learned about the 1945 Potsdam Conference which developed the post-World War 2 German administration.

In Dresden, highlights were Semper Opera House, Zwinger Palace, and Martin Luther statue.

Prague highlights were St. Vitus Cathedral, Lennon Wall, Charles Bridge, Old Town Square, and a Czech folklore experience.

In Munich, they went to the Olympic Stadium and took a ferry to Herrenchiemsee Palace.

On the way from Munich to Lucerne, they stopped at Neuschwanstein Castle.

In Lucerne, Switzerland they did a walking tour and cruise on the Lake Lucerne.

In Paris, they went to the Eiffel Tower and other iconic locations, including Versailles and the Louvre.

Students or their parents paid for their trip, but the group, as a whole, fundraised for trip jackets, tips, and other assorted costs. Of the 35 people on the trip, 26 were Grade 9 to 12 Kinuso School students. The rest were staff, parents, or grandparents.

Kinuso School students in Dresden, Germany. This was the first international field trip the school has had since 2018. Photo courtesy of Kinuso School.