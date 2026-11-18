Kinuso School students Klye Labby, left, and Kade Giroux work on their balloon cars at STEM day.

Junior high students at Kinuso School traded familiar classroom tasks for balloon towers, tin can races and other hands-on challenges during a High Prairie School Division-wide STEM day on Oct. 30.

Teacher Jenny White was the primary organizer of the event at Kinuso School, where students participated in activities at four stations.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The activities brought those subjects into a practical setting, using everyday materials as the basis for building and racing challenges.

Two stations were set up in the school gymnasium, with staff leading separate balloon based activities in each half of the space.

At one station, vice-principal Ashley Klyne led students in building balloon towers. The challenge came with a simple restriction: students could use only balloons and tape.

With those materials, the task was not simply to assemble a collection of balloons, but to turn them into a tower. The limited supplies made the building challenge distinct from the racing activities elsewhere at the event.

In the other half of the gym, librarian Delaine Labby led balloon car races, putting balloons to a different use.

The two gym stations offered contrasting approaches to working with the same material, with one centred on building a structure and the other on racing a vehicle.

Teacher Oliver Sacuta led another group of students in tin can races, adding a separate racing challenge to the day’s schedule.

Students also took part in an activity involving paper racetracks, rounding out the four stations.

Together, the stations covered a range of tasks, from constructing balloon towers to participating in races and working with paper tracks. Each used a different combination of materials and activities.

White says STEM days are held at every junior high school in the High Prairie School Division and that all schools complete the same activities.

At Kinuso, the activities were led by staff whose regular roles span classroom teaching, school administration and the library.

White’s organizing work brought those stations together for the local event, while the division-wide approach gave participating junior high schools a common set of challenges.

For Kinuso’s junior high students, the day’s materials were straightforward: balloons, tape, tin cans and paper racetracks, all featured in a school event focused on STEM.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News