Kinuso and Swan River Grade 7-12 students had an opportunity to learn some traditional Cree skills in a land-based learning exercise hosted by Swan River First Nation. On Feb. 1-2, students learned how to prepare a traditional Cree feast from local Elders and school Indigenous success coaches. “Some of the most sacred foods served in a feast include the moswa (moose) nose, moose heart, and tongue,” reads a Kinuso School social media post. The event was at the Kinuso Ag Hall.

Kinuso students learn how to cut meat from Elder Doris Domak. From left to right the students are Rosie Giroux, Kadence Twin (barely visible), and Makayla Sloat-McLeod.