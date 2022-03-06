Kinuso woman launches business

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

A Kinuso woman recently launched a business that aims to provide educational programming in campgrounds, beginning in the 2022 season.

Braidi Locke calls it ‘Wild Boreal Environmental Educators’ and she would like to bring her programs to schools.

But first things, first. Locke says she’s already made progress with Spruce Point Park and a few other campgrounds to do programs this year. She says she got her company registered in December and now she has a website up and running. It is called wildboreal.ca.

Visitors to the website will see programs on aquatic organisms, Alberta birds and carnivores. Others are in the works. Locks says the idea is to arrange participation through the participating campgrounds. People will pay a fee and the presentations will be mainly outdoors.

Each program consists of three parts, Locks says, including education, activities and “take-home stuff”.

“There wasn’t anybody doing what I wanted to do, so I figured I’d do it myself,” she says.