Kinuso woman turns hobby into business

Karisa Dick, owner of The Fuzzy Duckling Creations, with one of the afghans she crocheted.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Karisa Dick, from east of Kinuso, has started a new business called The Fluffy Duckling Creations.

“I make crochet blankets,” she says. “I can make little coffee tables out of wood. I can make (crocheted) pillow cases. I crochet succulents. They are very pretty.”

Running a business is a new experience for Dick.

“I’ve worked in the oilfield my whole life,” she says. “I had a baby and now I want to stay home … I figured I might as well make my hobby into a business.”

About five years ago, Dick learned how to crochet. She was inspired to take it up by her grandmother. The woodworking she does is with log slices and reclaimed wood.

As part of starting up her business, she’s taking an eight-week online business course. In the third week, she made a survey to ask people what type of items they would like to buy. If people are interested in filling out the survey, they can go to shorturl.at/cfLW4 to fill out the survey.

Dick is also working on setting up a website and a dedicated Facebook page for the business, but that is later in the course. People interested in finding out more about The Fuzzy Duckling can contact Karisa Dick on Facebook.