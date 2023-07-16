Kiwi cowboy competes at Spruce Point Park Rodeo

The Sixth Spruce Point Park Rodeo had an international flavour. One of the saddle bronc riders was from Christchurch, N.Z. Barclay Miller joined many cowboys and cowgirls who competed closer to home. Local riders won steer wrestling and ladies barrel racing. From Kinuso, Tyler Wilkinson place first in steer wrestling with 5.1 seconds while Montana Fogle, from High Prairie, won ladies barrel racing. Noah Sisson, from Slave Lake, competed in the novice horse riding and junior bull riding. In junior bull riding, he scored 66 points, which was good enough for fourth out of seven cowboys. The rodeo was July 1-2 at the Spruce Point Park rodeo grounds, west of Kinuso, and was sanctioned by the Wildrose Rodeo Association circuit.

Here is one that did not get away! Above, Kinuso cowboys Bumpy and Ian Churchill catch their prey in team roping. The calf had no chance against these experienced cowboys! Paisley Williams holds on tight in the popular mutton busting event. A future cowgirl, no doubt! Marie Ochran, from High Prairie, competed in ladies barrel racing on July 1. Wild cow milking on July 1 was a mad scramble, including one participant lying under a cow while his teammates try to milk it! Noah Sisson, from Slave Lake, on Wreck it Ralph in junior bull riding. He placed fourth with 66 points. In saddle bronc North Dakota bucks off Reilly Armstrong, of Grimshaw. Sometimes the animal wins! The ladies weren’t the only ones getting into the barrel racing fun. Above is barrel racer Ryker LePage, listed as a local rider. Zack Hollingshead is about to land the hard way after getting bucked off at the Spruce Point Park Rodeo near Kinuso July 1. Hollingshead received no time for this ride and was not listed in the results.