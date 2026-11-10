KMSC Law opens office in Falher

KMSC Law LLP opened a new office in Falher. Left-right, are lawyers Chloe Maissoneuve, left, and Jory Simard. Both have roots in the Falher-McLennan region.

A law firm with deep roots in the north recently added an office in Falher.

KMSC Law LLP opened May 7 in the M.D. of Smoky River building on Main St.

KMSC lawyers Chloe Maisonneuve and Jory Simard serve the office with support from partner Natasha Collins.

Maisonneuve and Simard have roots in the region. They will alternate weeks at the Falher office, which is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p,m. Service is by appointment only.

Clients at the Falher office can be served in either English or French. It is a benefit for those who speak French.

“People here were often driving at least two hours or more to get legal services,” says Maison- neuve, the main contact at the office.

“We want them to be able to get that level of service close to home and in the language they’re most comfortable with.”

Her practice focuses on wills and estates, real estate, business law, agricultural law and surface rights.

A part-time bilingual legal assistant also serves clients between lawyer’s weekly visits.

Based in Grande Prairie, KMSC has nine offices under managing partner Owen Lewis.

“Expanding into Falher reflects our longstanding commitment to meeting clients where they live and work,” Lewis says.

KMSC has many lawyers who cover a variety of issues.

“If someone needs help in another area of law, we can bring in the right lawyer without sending clients elsewhere,” Maisonneuve says.

The new office is a chance for her to come home.

“It means a great deal for me to serve the community where I grew up,” Maisonneuve says.

“Growing up on a farm shapes how I understand my clients’ work, their land and their family business.

“Being able to serve people here in French in the community that raised me is something I’m very proud of.”

She grew up in Guy and is a high school graduate from Ecole Heritage in Falher.

Maisonneuve studied in French at the University of Ottawa where she earned a Bachelor of Social Sciences in 2020 and her law degree in 2023.

She was called to the bar in Alberta and Ontario in 2024.

For an appointment, phone the Grande Prairie office toll-free at (1-888) 531-7771.

Richard Froese

South Peace News