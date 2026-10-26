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KMSC Law opens office in High Prairie

by | Oct 26, 2026 | News

KMSC Law LLP opened a new office in High Prairie. Left-right, are Justin Monahan, KMSC managing partner Owen Lewis and Tim Bayly. Formerly of High Prairie, Monahan is the primary contact for the local office.

A law firm with deep roots in the north recently added a new office in High Prairie.

KMSC Law LLP opened its doors at 4834 – 52 Ave. in late July.

The firm opened its new office in High Prairie to serve a community that has historically had limited access to full-service legal services, says Owen Lewis, managing partner of the firm based in Grande Prairie.

“We opened an office in High Prairie because we are committed to bringing accessible full-service legal representation to communities within the Peace region,” Lewis says.

“People in High Prairie and the surrounding area have too often had to travel to larger centres for legal help.

“We want them to be able to get that help close to home.”

KMSC Law has been serving the Peace region and northern parts of Alberta and British Columbia for more than 100 years, with other offices in Falher, Grande Prairie, Spirit River, Beaverlodge, Fairview, La Crete, Fort St. John (B.C.) and Edmonton.

“At KMSC Law LLP, we ensure that you receive the knowledge and valuable legal advice that you expect with the competent and timely service that you deserve,” Lewis says.

“We understand and recognize the importance of building long-term relationships with our clients and are committed to understanding and meeting their legal needs.”

The mission of KMSC Law is “to provide clients with comprehensive, reliable and valuable legal services by fostering collaboration with our colleagues, clients and the communities we serve”.

KMSC Law offers a range of legal services to individuals, families and businesses.

Experienced lawyers and support staff offer services in:

  • Personal injury law;
  • Civil litigation;
  • Commercial law;
  • Agricultural law;
  • Real estate law;
  • Wills and estate planning;
  • Estate administration and litigation;
  • Guardianship and trusteeship law;
  • Employment law and wrongful dismissal; and
  • Municipal law and surface rights law.

Former local resident Justin Monahan is one of three lawyers serving the High Prairie office, along with Tim Bayley and Lewis.

Monahan is the primary contact for the High Prairie office.

He welcomes the opportunity to come back home.

“I’m proud to be serving the community where I grew up,” Monahan says.

“My parents and grandparents served the High Prairie region as business owners and in many other ways.

“Being able to give back to the same community through my work means a great deal to me.”

Monahan has been a lawyer for five years. He attended law school at Dalhousie University where he was on the Dean’s List.

After law school, he articled at the Alberta Court of Appeal for one year before moving to Grande Prairie to be closer to family.

A lawyer will be at the High Prairie office every Monday or on Tuesday when the Monday is a statutory holiday.

KMSC is also hiring a full-time staff person who will work at the office on a permanent ongoing basis.

“Having someone at the office full time means people in the community will always have a local point of contact,” Lewis says.

“They can drop in, book an appointment or get help with their documents throughout the week.”

KMSC is also setting up a virtual meeting room at the office.

Clients will be able to come into the office and meet by video with any of the firm lawyers, even when the lawyer is not in High Prairie.

“The virtual meeting room means people in High Prairie will have access to the experience of our whole firm without having to travel,” Lewis says.

The move fits with the firm’s focus on technology.

KMSC Law LLP is proud to be recognized as an Excellence Awardee Finalist for Best Use of Technology in a Law Firm at the 2026 Canadian Law Award as stated on the KMSC website.

“This honour reflects our commitment to innovation and our strategic use of cutting-edge technology to enhance legal services,” Lewis says.

The High Prairie office is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Service is by appointment only.

For an appointment, phone the Grande Prairie office toll free at (1-888) 532-7771.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

KMSC Law LLP is located at 4834 – 52 Ave., High Prairie.

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