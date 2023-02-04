Knights making their mark! February 4, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Kinuso Knights senior men’s basketball team celebrated their second bronze medal in two weeks on Jan. 21. The team was at Fox Creek for the Fox Vegas Basketball Tournament. In the bronze medal game, the Knights defeated the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 68-60. The weekend of Jan. 13-14, the Knights competed in a 1A North Central ranking tournament in Westlock. They made it to the bronze medal game and defeated the New Sarepta Saints 55-52. In the front row, left-right, are Cortez Davis, Sage Woodman and Sage Chalifoux. In the back row, left-right, are Iazzc Davis, Draiden Chalifoux, Hunter Wild, Morgan Saitz, Tyrone Cardinal-Bone, and head coach Brandon McNabb. Photo courtesy of Kinuso School. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You High Prairie School Division buses will not run at -35C Pirates still control destiny in battle for first Raiders boys win Rim Rocker crown School News – Prairie River Junior High students perform ‘surgery’ at vet clinic