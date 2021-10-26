Knowledge keepers help students make tipis

Grade 3/4 students develop their mental math strategies by making 10. Above is Lucas Calhoon.

Grade 3/4 students are developing their mental math strategies by making 10. Above is Shyne Carifelle.

Grade 3/4 students are developing their comprehension skills by identifying the important lesson in the story Woolbur. Students will reflect on ways they can use this lesson in their own lives. In PE, students are focusing on control of the ball and passing while they play soccer.

Grade 5P is working up a storm making synonym rolls! Are we making you hungry? Or maybe you’re famished? Starving? You get the point! Ha, ha!

Parents and/or guardians, please do not use the bus lanes or staff parking lot to drop off /pick your children. Please do not park in staff parking. Thank you for your cooperation.

On Oct. 29 we will be having a Halloween Costume Hallway Parade after lunch. Feel free to send costumes to school with your students as staff will be helping them dress after lunch. Weather permitting, we will also have an outside parade that parents are able to watch from the fence at 2:30 p.m. Thank you for continuing to take the safety of students and staff seriously. Your patience is certainly appreciated as we navigate our new normal here at the school.

HPE has a lunch program! Meals are approximately $5 each and have been approved by Alberta Health Services as a healthy complement with school nutrition guidelines or as little as you like. You will need to send snacks and drinks with your child for the day. No refunds will be offered.

Grade 5/6C and 5P had the privilege of working with Knowledge Keepers, Allan and Anne Koski last week. The students learned all about raising a tipi. They learned the important role that women hold with the tipi. Students unloaded the poles, helped raise the tripod poles, add more poles, tie the poles, add the canvas and hammer in the pegs to hold the canvas down. They were busy students with all the hands-on learning. This is how students learn and remember best.

Corrine Goulet also brought a moveable fire pit that the students really enjoyed!

Allan Koski took up the challenge to take down the tipi in record time. With the students cheering him on, he had the tipi down in 1.34 seconds!

Thanks again, Cor, for organizing this afternoon for us.

Grade 5/6C and 5P are practicing the poem, In Flanders Fields for their virtual assembly in November and for their No Stone Left Alone trip. Please make sure that your child is also practicing at home.

Left-right are Luke Sorfleet, Knowledge Keeper Allan Koski, and Sloan Chapman erecting a tipi.