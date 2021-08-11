Kreiner runs for Big Lakes council

Monica Kreiner

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Monica Kreiner is running for Big Lakes County council in the municipal elections Oct. 18.



Kreiner advised South Peace News on Aug. 3 that she plans to run for the Heart River – Salt Prairie ward.



She wants to make a difference with her active roles in the community, skills and experiences.



“I have good listening skills and I know how to ask difficult questions to help solve problems,” Kriener says.



“I understand government workings.



“As a public servant, I would like to use these skills to benefit those who live in this area.”



Kreiner currently works part-time as a mediator helping people communicate to solve complex issues by exploring options.



She desires to serve on council to offer her ideas and strengths.



“The best decisions are made with a full and complete understanding of issues,” Kreiner says.



“I will contribute by reading, researching, and listening to different ideas.”



She is not seeking election based on issues.



“I am bringing values to the table,” Kreiner says.



“My values are strengthening communities, making balanced decisions and being inclusive.



“All perspectives need to be included.”



If elected, she suggests council review its current meeting honorarium rate of $250 a day.



“Many meetings are only hours in length,” Kriener says.



“I believe it would be a more responsible use of funds to have different honorarium amounts that reflect the length of meetings (including travel time) from under four hours, four to eight hours and more than eight hours.”



She says it is a common practice in the provincial government and in some other municipalities.



A resident of Salt Prairie since 1995, she says roads are another priority.



“I advocate for improvements to Township Road 760A,” Kriener says.



“This road is used by many Salt Prairie residents to access the landfill, water, get their mail and employment in Grouard.”



Kreiner has served as the secretary of the Salt Prairie Settlement Society for many years.



Currently she serves as the treasurer of the Grouard Seniors Community Club.



Kreiner is a public member of the Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services advisory committee and the Northern Lakes College Grouard Community Education Committee.