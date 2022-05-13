Kushner family donates to Pleasantview

Heart River Housing received a collective donation of $2,000 from children of Pete and Pauline Kushner on April 29 for a special project to upgrade the grounds at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie. Left-right, are Brent Kushner, Bryant Kushner, Victoria McKeachnie, Allie Murdoch and HRH CAO Lindsay Pratt.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Children of a family with deep roots in the High Prairie area have donated to a project at Pleasantview Lodge to enhance the yard.

Allie Murdoch, Victoria McKeachnie, Bryant Kushner and Brent Kushner collectively donated $2,000 to Heart River Housing [HRH] on April 29 to a project to build a new greenhouse and landscaping project at the lodge.

Each child presented a cheque of $500 on behalf of their parents, Pete and Pauline Kushner, to HRH CAO Lindsay Pratt.

Pleasantview was the home for the senior Kushners from August 2010 to December 2019, Murdoch says.

Pete served on the housing board from November 1989 to October 1991.

“We thank Heart River Housing and Pleasant- view Lodge for all they have provided to our town, surrounding area and to our families and friends,” Murdoch says.

“We look forward to the next 60-plus years.”

The lodge opened in 1960.

The family invites other people to support the future of the lodge.

“We would like to encourage others to donate to the project for the next generation of residents,” Murdoch says.

“After reading history books about our region, I have realized how many people called Pleasant- view Lodge home and how many have worked at the lodge.”

Heart River is excited about the unique donation, Pratt says.

“We are so thankful for families like the Kushners who continue to make their community great,” Pratt says.

HRH has raised just over $60,000 for the project that has increased in scope and cost.

A pavilion with an outdoor barbecue, more raised gardens and more walking trails have been added to the project that includes a new greenhouse and benches to increase the cost to $95,000, he says.

The project is coinciding with a major building project that will add 20 units to the lodge that currently has 53 units.

Work in the yard project may start as soon at June 1 after building contractor Stuart Olson Construction completes a road north of the two-storey addition, he says.

Volunteers will be able to do some of the work.

“Once we get the concrete in place, we will be having several volunteer work days but also have the contractor complete the more specialized work,” Pratt says.

“We are looking for cash donations, but we are also willing to take labour and material in-kind.

“Lumber used for the project will be reclaimed wood from a tree planted in 1960 when Pleasant- view first opened,” Pratt says.

“Rest areas will also including historical plaques to celebrate and honour the past of Pleasantview Lodge.”

Citizens, businesses and organizations are invited to make donations in various ways.

For more information, phone the HRH office in High Prairie at [780] 523-5282 or email Pratt at [email protected]