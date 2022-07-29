Lack of entries, help seals Golden’s fate

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A decades-old fishing tournament held at Shaw’s Point Resort on Lesser Slave Lake will not be held this year.

Golden Walleye Classic tournament chair Ken Sperling says a lack of entries and volunteers made holding the event impossible.

“There is just a lack of people to work,” says Sperling,” who has chaired the Golden for more than 20 years.

An original deadline was shunned after second thoughts.

“We did say we’d go to Aug. 15 but it doesn’t give us enough time to organize supper and events for kids,” says Sperling.

“Thirty-four years,” he lamented on the Golden’s demise.