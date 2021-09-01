Lack of entries prompts Golden cancellation

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A popular long-running fishing tournament on Lesser Slave Lake has been scrapped for the second consecutive year.



“We regret to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Golden Walleye Classic will not be held this year,” longtime event co-ordinator Ken Sperling says Aug. 24.



“We didn’t have enough teams,



The 32nd annual tournament was scheduled for Sept. 4-5 at Shaw’s Point Resort.



Last year, the event was cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions.



“We had only 12 teams registered by Aug. 10,” Sperling says.



“Usually we have 50 by then.”



He says a couple of reasons may be the cause of the low numbers.



“It’s probably a combination of COVID-19 and the poor economy,” Sperling says.



The event in 2019 drew 36 teams of two, down from 58 teams in 2018.



Organizers planned to limit the number to 65 boats in 2021 with a $65,000 cash payout.



In past years, the event has included a silent auction and a dinner Sunday afternoon as competitors travel from High Prairie, Slave Lake, Peace River, Fairview and other parts of Alberta.



The Captain and Kids Fishing Tournament for children ages 16 and under scheduled for Sept. 3 has also been cancelled.



A total of 25 children took part in the catch-and-release event in 2019 when 15 pike were caught.



Sperling says organizers are eager to keep the event alive in the future.



“As the tournament organizers prepare for the 2022 event, we could always use some help,” Sperling says.



“We are also looking for new directors with new ideas.”



Anyone interested in volunteer or serve on the organizing committee is requested to phone Sperling at [780] 523-7385.