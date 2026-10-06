Lack of players Pirates’ demise

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

(Falher) – Just two years after winning their fourth NPHL title, the Falher Pirates can no longer ice a team.

The Pirates notified NPHL president Michael Mercredi by phone, then by formal letter, Sept. 27 of their intentions to leave the league. The Pirates then posted a message to their fans on their Facebook page the next day.

“After careful consideration, the Falher Pirates have made the difficult decision to take a leave of absence from the NPHL for the 2026-27 season.

“Unfortunately, we simply don’t have the player numbers needed to ice a competitive team this year. This wasn’t an easy decision to make, but we believe taking a year off is the right move for our organization.”

The move does not come without severe consequences, if the NPHL teams enforce its existing bylaws. Since the Pirates were drawn into the schedule, they have forfeited “member in good standing status” and must apply as a new team next season It comes with substantial fees and a probationary period, meaning the Pirates can participate in league meetings but cannot make motions and/or vote. The Pirates were advised of the consequences before submitting their formal letter.

“We want to make it very clear that this is not the end of the Falher Pirates,” the Facebook post continued. “Our full intention is to regroup, rebuild and return to the NPHL for the 2027-28 season.

“We’d like to thank our players, coaches, volunteers, sponsors and especially our fans and community for the incredible support you’ve shown the Pirates over the years.”

The Pirates joined the NPHL as one of its Original Four teams in 1953-54 with the Fairview Monarchs, McLennan Red Wings and Peace River Stampeders. They played off and on in the league for 54 seasons. They won four league titles (Victory Cup and Campbell Cup trophies) and placed first in the standings seven times.

The Pirates recorded 30 winning seasons and 21 losing seasons, twice they had a .500 record. One season statistics are not available.

The Pirates were in the NPHL from 1953-54 and left from 1964-65 to 1972-73. They rejoined the league in 1973-74 and played until 1997-98. They rejoined the league again in 1999-2000 but folded after only 16 games. The Pirates left the NPHL from 2000-01 to 2006-07 but rejoined in 2007-08 and played until last season, except for the two seasons cancelled by COVID.

The Pirates won a team record 24 games in 1980-1981 (36 games played) and lost a team record 30 games in 1996-97 (32 games played).

The Pirates qualified for playoffs in 45 of their 53 seasons and played in 76 playoff series, wining 35 and losing 41.

The NPHL has chosen to delete Pirates’ games from the schedule rather than attempt to draw a new schedule.