Ladies of rodeo August 2, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen contestants, as well as the 2019 Queen, gathered for the public speaking portion of the contest July 26 at the High Prairie Legion Hall. Left-right are contestant Kirsten Bruder, current Queen Shelby Cook, and contestant Rory Seely.